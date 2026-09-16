ExpressVPN Launches Fortify: A High-Performance Wi-Fi 6 VPN Router

ExpressVPN has launched Fortify, a high-performance Wi-Fi 6 VPN router built on GL.iNet’s Flint 2 platform, replacing the retired Aircove hardware at a price of $199.99. According to ExpressVPN news releases, the new device delivers up to 900 Mbps on WireGuard, nearly tripling the throughput of its predecessor while supporting up to 86 concurrent devices.

Shifting Gears from Aircove to GL.iNet’s Flint 2 Architecture

The transition from Aircove to Fortify represents a strategic shift in how the virtual private network provider handles hardware infrastructure. ExpressVPN first brought dedicated router firmware to market in 2016 before launching Aircove as a purpose-built client device. With this release, the company is outsourcing specialized networking hardware and firmware design to GL.iNet while retaining focus on its core privacy technology.

Under the hood, the hardware layout receives a substantial modernization. Fortify runs on a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor paired with 1GB of DDR4 memory and 8GB of eMMC storage.

Throughput Benchmarks and WireGuard Scalability

Fortify directly targets this limitation. Operating on WireGuard protocol in client mode under controlled local network conditions, the hardware hits throughput figures up to 900 Mbps. For comparison, the retired Aircove peaked at roughly 330 Mbps. Actual performance over live network connections will naturally fluctuate depending on the remote VPN server, local ISP speeds, and client hardware capabilities.

To put this in perspective, here is how the hardware stacks up:

Specification ExpressVPN Aircove ExpressVPN Fortify Wi-Fi Standard Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 AX6000 Max Wi-Fi Speed N/A 1148 Mbps (2.4 GHz) + 4804 Mbps (5 GHz) MU-MIMO 2×2 4×4 Processor Previous Generation Quad-core 2.0 GHz Memory / Storage Previous Generation 1GB DDR4 / 8GB eMMC Multi-Gig Ports N/A 2 × 2.5 GbE Protocol at Launch Lightway WireGuard Max VPN Speed Up to 330 Mbps Up to 900 Mbps

Managing Dense Smart Homes and Network Traffic

Modern households feature dozens of connected appliances, streaming boxes, and smart home gadgets that cannot natively run a standalone privacy application. Securing traffic at the gateway level is the only way to blanket these endpoints in encryption.

Fortify supports up to 86 concurrent devices on its network. To prevent bandwidth contention in busy households, the router includes Multi-Gig connectivity featuring two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports alongside four standard Gigabit Ethernet ports. Additional networking utilities include Multi-WAN failover, Smart Queue Management to mitigate latency spikes, and AdGuard Home integration for network-wide ad and tracker blocking.

Support Lifecycles and Transitioning Customers

With Fortify taking over the flagship hardware spot, production of Aircove and Aircove Go has ended, and both models are being retired from sale. ExpressVPN has committed to maintaining critical security updates and customer support for existing owners through 2027 for Aircove and 2028 for Aircove Go. Furthermore, current Aircove and Aircove Go owners will be eligible for a discount when purchasing the new Fortify router.

Photo: expressvpn.com

Every purchase of the $199.99 Fortify router also includes a 12-month subscription to the ExpressVPN Advanced plan for new and returning users. This bundle covers both the router connection and standard privacy applications running on personal mobile or desktop endpoints.