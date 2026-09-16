Spider-Man: Brand New Day Becomes Highest-Grossing Domestic Movie of All Time

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the highest-grossing movie of all time at the North American box office, pulling in an astonishing $936.773 million domestically, according to Variety.

The Box Office Milestone That Stunned Hollywood

The numbers are finally in, and they are rewriting the history books. Tom Holland’s latest outing as the web-slinger has officially climbed to $936.773 million domestically, nudging past 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which sits at $936 million. While cinephiles will rightfully point out that The Force Awakens accomplished its run eleven years ago without accounting for modern ticket price inflation, studio accountants at Sony and Disney are not losing sleep over the semantics.

Here is the kicker: even the upper echelons of studio leadership were completely unprepared for this level of dominance. Speaking earlier this month, Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman pointed to a very specific, grounded angle for the film’s unexpected triumph. Instead of relying purely on spectacle, the movie connected because it focuses entirely on “a lonely guy,” according to Rothman.

The Bottom Line The New Record: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day reached $936.773 million domestically, edging out The Force Awakens.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day reached $936.773 million domestically, edging out The Force Awakens. Global Standing: The film sits at $2.4 billion worldwide, trailing only Avengers: Endgame and Avatar.

The film sits at $2.4 billion worldwide, trailing only Avengers: Endgame and Avatar. Future Pipeline: Director Destin Daniel Cretton is officially returning to helm the fifth Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man installment for Marvel and Sony.

Why Peter Parker’s Isolation Resonated Globally

Brand New Day managed to buck the trend. The narrative picks up years after the events of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, forcing Peter Parker to navigate a world where everyone he loves has forgotten him due to Doctor Strange’s memory wipe spell.

The first act spends a significant amount of runtime parked squarely in Parker’s intense isolation, exacerbated by the end of his relationship with Zendaya’s MJ. Rothman highlighted this creative risk in recent remarks, noting that the project works precisely because it functions “not so much a superhero film, but a super-person film.” It is a deeply human, emotional story of friendship and solitude that managed to strike a massive cultural chord.

But the math tells a different story regarding the elusive domestic billion-dollar milestone. Having spent 47 days in theaters, Variety notes that Sony will likely need to orchestrate a strategic theatrical re-release or two if they want to push the domestic haul across the historic ten-figure threshold.

Global Scaling and the Looming Shadow of the Multiverse

Domestically, the crown belongs to Peter Parker. Globally, however, the ceiling remains untouched. Brand New Day sits comfortably at a staggering $2.4 billion worldwide.

Film Title Domestic Box Office Global Box Office Spider-Man: Brand New Day $936.773 million $2.4 billion Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) $936 million Avengers: Endgame $2.7 billion Avatar (2009) $2.9 billion

As the table demonstrates, while the domestic record is historic, the film still trails behind Avengers: Endgame at $2.7 billion and 2009’s Avatar at $2.9 billion. Neither all-time titan is in immediate danger of losing its spot.

What Comes Next for Sony and Marvel Studios

Success breeds continuity in Hollywood. Deadline recently confirmed that Destin Daniel Cretton has officially signed on to return as director for Marvel and Sony’s fifth Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man movie. Given the commercial runway of Brand New Day, handing the reins back to Cretton was a straightforward decision.

2026 Box Office – Spider-Man Brand New Day vs Star Wars, The Odyssey vs Jurassic World

Attention now pivots rapidly toward the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. With this December bringing the theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday, industry watchers are waiting to see how the studio handles continuity—and whether Holland’s record-breaking hero will cross paths with the wider ensemble. Share your thoughts in the comments below: Can any upcoming franchise release touch these numbers, or has Peter Parker set an unbreakable benchmark?