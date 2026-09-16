Circle (CRCL) Shares Plunge After US Senate Blocks Crypto Bill

Circle Internet (CRCL) stock fell during the morning session to trade at 81.06 dólares, driven down by a major legislative defeat in the U.S. According to Investing.com, the U.S. Senate failed to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in a 49-to-50 procedural vote, missing the required 60-vote supermajority and triggering a wave of sell pressure across digital asset equities for the second session.

The Legislative Bottleneck in Washington

The legislative setback dealt a heavy blow to the broader crypto-equities sector. The failed bill would have granted primary regulatory authority over digital assets to the CFTC while establishing a cohesive federal trading framework—outcomes the industry had lobbied for over many months. According to Investing.com, this regulatory roadblock compounded existing market jitters. ARK Invest unspooled a substantial position in CRCL shares right before the Senate vote, intensifying downward momentum. Meanwhile, the broader market headed in the opposite direction, with the S&P 500 gaining a 0.4%, highlighting how specific these regulatory and institutional pressures were to CRCL at a corporate and sector level.

The current share price of 81.06 dólares sits far below its 52-week high of $159.47, though it remains above its 52-week low of $49.90. Until policymakers outline a clear legislative path forward for digital assets, market participants expect CRCL to remain hypersensitive to developments originating in the Capitol.

Ecosystem Expansion Overshadowed by Market Headwinds

Even as regulatory headwinds battered the stock, Circle pushed ahead with foundational infrastructure deployment. On the exact day of the market drop, the company officially launched the public mainnet for its Arc Layer 1 blockchain. The network boasts backing from a cohort of founding validators, including BlackRock, Visa, Mastercard, DTCC, Standard Chartered, and MoneyGram. Yet, this infrastructure rollout failed to offset the immediate market fallout from Washington.

Compounding the ecosystem narrative, secondary reporting from Investing.com highlighted a simultaneous stumble in product adoption. Circle rolled out its new ERC-20 token, cirBTC, aimed at institutional players like OTC desks, market makers, and DeFi protocols. However, the product debuted with a mere 40 tokens in circulation despite holding reserves exceeding 42.5 Bitcoin across 14 addresses with over 106% backing. This stark liquidity gap stands in sharp contrast to established competitors like cbBTC, which maintain much deeper liquidity pools and mature trading ecosystems.

Macroeconomic Pressures and Stablecoin Competition

Beyond regulatory and product hurdles, macro conditions have introduced additional friction. Additional market data from Investing.com notes that broader indexes retreated in tandem—with major equity benchmarks reflecting widespread risk-off sentiment that disproportionately penalizes high-beta crypto-linked equities. Furthermore, lingering reports from late August indicating that major U.S. traditional banks are evaluating proprietary stablecoin launches continue to cast a shadow over Circle’s core USDC franchise.

With revenue heavily tied to reserve yields generated by USDC assets, CRCL remains acutely vulnerable to interest rate expectations and shifting competitive dynamics in the stablecoin market. The confluence of regulatory defeat, institutional liquidations, and stiff competition leaves the stock searching for a stable operational floor.