HCMC Friendship Dialogue 2026: Driving Innovation Through Local Diplomacy

The third Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue, held from September 10–12, 2026, convened international delegates under the theme “Local Diplomacy: A Driving Force for Innovation and Sustainable Growth.” The event establishes decentralized foreign policy as a core mechanism for securing foreign direct investment, technology transfer, and multilateral trade integration across Vietnam’s southern economic engine.

The Bottom Line Economic Scale: Ho Chi Minh City’s economy reached nearly USD 60 billion in the first half of 2026, accounting for roughly 25% of national GDP and over 30% of total budget revenue.

Ho Chi Minh City’s economy reached nearly USD 60 billion in the first half of 2026, accounting for roughly 25% of national GDP and over 30% of total budget revenue. Expanded Territory: Following its 2025 merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, the city now spans 6,770 km² with a population exceeding 14 million.

Following its 2025 merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, the city now spans 6,770 km² with a population exceeding 14 million. Long-Term Targets: Local planning initiatives aim for an average GRDP per capita of USD 14,000 by 2030 and USD 75,000 by 2045 through targeted global partnerships.

Restructuring Regional Scale and Governance

Since July 1, 2025, the amalgamation of Ho Chi Minh City with the manufacturing powerhouse of Binh Duong and the maritime hub of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has fundamentally shifted the region’s economic geography. Here is the math: the consolidated municipal entity now commands a geographic footprint of over 6,770 square kilometers and a labor pool exceeding 14 million people.

This territorial restructuring operates under newly fortified legal frameworks. The National Assembly passed the Urban Development Law on August 24, backed by Politburo Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW issued on May 19. Together, these directives establish a clear growth trajectory for the three distinct poles within the unified municipal boundary: a central core dedicated to finance, commerce, and technology; Binh Duong as a high-tech manufacturing sector; and Vung Tau as a deep-water marine economy and energy center.

Leveraging Local Diplomacy for Capital Inflows

Foreign direct investment (FDI) remains the primary catalyst for these growth poles. Ho Chi Minh City currently maintains friendly ties with 88 international localities and nearly 20 global organizations. With over 20,000 active FDI projects anchored in the region, municipal leadership is utilizing local-level diplomacy—highlighted by the Friendship Dialogue (FD 2026)—to convert international networks into tangible supply chain integration.

Economic Zone Primary Function Strategic Advantage Core Urban Area Finance, Services, Technology Connection to international financial centers and high-tech talent pools. Binh Duong Space High-Tech Industrial Production Investment expansion, technology transfer, and supply chain widening. Vung Tau Zone Deep-Water Ports, Marine Economy, Energy Cai Mep – Thi Vai port complex accommodation of 250,000 DWT vessels.

Infrastructure Capacity and Global Logistics Integration

Economic momentum relies heavily on underlying logistics architecture. The Cai Mep – Thi Vai port complex functions as the largest deep-water terminal in southern Vietnam, ranking 19th globally in its capacity to handle mother vessels. Featuring an average depth of 14 meters, the port accommodates container ships up to 250,000 DWT, directly linking regional manufacturing hubs to trans-Pacific and European trade lanes.

Photo: vietnam.vn

Simultaneously, initiatives like the Phu My 3 Intensive Industrial Park—a collaborative project between the Vietnamese and Japanese governments—demonstrate how ecological industrial symbiosis attracts ESG-focused capital. By meeting stringent international environmental standards, these zones mitigate regulatory friction for multinational corporations seeking sustainable manufacturing footprints in Southeast Asia.

Future Growth Trajectory

As the municipality integrates its expanded geographic boundaries with proactive foreign policy initiatives, the focus turns to execution. Meeting the ambitious targets of USD 14,000 per capita GRDP by 2030 requires consistent absorption of high-tech capital and uninterrupted export channels.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.