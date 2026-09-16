Whitney Leavitt and MomTok Stars Stage Unexpected Reunion With Demi Engemann at DWTS Premiere

The Bottom Line The Event: Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and former star Demi Engemann reunited on September 15 to back Conner Leavitt on Dancing With the Stars.

Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and former star Demi Engemann reunited on September 15 to back Conner Leavitt on Dancing With the Stars. The Legal Context: The gathering follows Demi’s departure during season 4 and her subsequent out-of-court legal settlement with Vanderpump Villa cast member Marciano Brunette in August 2025.

The gathering follows Demi’s departure during season 4 and her subsequent out-of-court legal settlement with Vanderpump Villa cast member Marciano Brunette in August 2025. The Franchise Shift: The reunion highlights shifting alliances within MomTok as the Hulu reality series cycles through major cast exits ahead of season 6.

MomTok RIDES AT DAWN Amid Shifting Alliances

Reality television alliances are notoriously fragile, yet social media moments can occasionally bridge deep chasms. Whitney Leavitt proved just that when she dropped a TikTok video featuring a surprise gathering of past and present MomTok figures. Alongside current cast mainstays Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews stood Demi Engemann, whose abrupt exit from the hit Hulu unscripted series sent shockwaves through its core fanbase.

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The group rallied together to cheer on Conner Leavitt during his debut on the season 35 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, where he competed alongside professional partner Adele Zaikman. Blasting the rallying cry “MOMTOK RIDES AT DAWN!!” across her social channels, Whitney attempted to drum up public votes for her husband. Here is the kicker, though: despite the high-profile support section, Conner and Zaikman became the very first contestants eliminated during the high-stakes premiere night.

Clearing the Air After Legal Battles

The presence of Demi Engemann in the TikTok video marks a notable turning point for the group following a profoundly messy fallout. Demi stepped away from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives during the production of its fourth season—which aired in March—amid intense public scrutiny regarding her time filming Vanderpump Villa in Italy back in 2024.

Photo: aol.com

During that production, Demi accused co-star Marciano Brunette of “unwanted touch.” In response, Marciano filed a lawsuit in December 2025 accusing Demi of defamation and damaging his reputation by branding him a “sexual predator.” The legal friction finally dissolved in August when the parties reached an out-of-court settlement. According to a spokesperson for Demi, all claims involving Demi, Marciano, and production entity Jeff Jenkins Productions LLC were resolved amicably, with all sides agreeing to issue no further comments.

Mormon Wives Cast Shifts & Status Timeline Cast Member Involvement Status Key Milestones Demi Engemann Former Cast (Seasons 1–3) Exited during Season 4 production; resolved legal dispute with Marciano Brunette in August 2025. Whitney Leavitt Former Cast (Seasons 1–5) Concluded her run after Season 5; recently organized the September 2026 MomTok reunion. Mikayla Matthews Departing Mid-Season 6 Announced her exit in September 2026, citing personal boundaries and objections to cast involvement. Mayci Neeley Current Cast Member Participated in the September 2026 DWTS support gathering for Conner Leavitt.

The Franchise Faces Turbulence Ahead of Season 6

This unexpected reunion unfolds against a backdrop of sweeping structural changes for the wider Mormon Wives franchise. Whitney officially wrapped her tenure on the series following the conclusion of its fifth season. Meanwhile, the cast roster continues to bleed key personalities as production on season 6 rolls forward.

Conner Leavitt sent home in shock 'DWTS' premiere night elimination

Earlier in the week, Mikayla Matthews confirmed her own mid-season exit from the upcoming sixth season via Instagram. Mikayla pointed directly to Taylor Frankie Paul’s continued platforming on the show as her primary reason for walking away. Citing her own history growing up in a home marked by abuse, Mikayla stated that no amount of money could compel her to compromise her personal morals.

As the original digital-native friend group splinters across separate paths—balancing real-world legal settlements, new career ventures, and creative differences—this unexpected TikTok appearance proves that the gravitational pull of MomTok remains difficult to escape entirely. Whether this pop-up coalition signals a permanent mending of fences or merely a temporary alliance for prime-time television cameras remains to be seen.

Drop your thoughts in the comments below: Can MomTok survive these massive cast departures, or has the franchise run its course?