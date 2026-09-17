Announced on November 10, 2025, The DNA Company—a worldwide authority in personalized health and functional genomics—has captured the Functional Genomics Innovation of the Year title in the 2025 BioTech Breakthrough Awards. Led by CEO Tracy Wood, the Corona, California-based firm earned the recognition for its pioneering approach in utilizing genomic science to optimize health, longevity, and quality of life.

Award Recognition and Industry Context

The BioTech Breakthrough Awards program received thousands of nominations globally from leading biotech companies and research institutions. Highlighting achievements and breakthroughs across the biotechnology and life sciences sectors, the platform celebrates organizations, innovations, and studies that propel significant advancements in medical technology and health.

The DNA Company was awarded for redefining how genetics are applied in everyday life via its DNA 360 test and comprehensive genomic reports. Traditional genetic testing focuses on disease risk, but the company’s functional genomics approach examines how genes express in real-world contexts related to sleep, metabolism, cardiovascular health, and mood.

“This award reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing personalized health through the power of functional genomics,” said Tracy Wood, CEO of The DNA Company, in a statement released on November 10, 2025. “We are passionate about transforming complex genetic data into simple, actionable insights that help people live healthier, longer lives.”

According to Wood, the enterprise is motivated by the principle that every person should be able to gain profound insight into their distinct physiological makeup so they can take calculated steps toward better health.

Translating Complex Biology into Practical Solutions

The evidence-based framework established by The DNA Company allows users, clinicians, and health professionals to identify the root causes of chronic conditions. Guidance on disease prevention, dietary deficiencies, and therapeutic strategies is directly shaped by the information gathered from these genetic profiles.

Beyond testing, the brand offers genetic-based coaching and programming, unique supplements, and other genetic tests specific to men’s health, microbiome, and Breast Cancer. Winning the Functional Genomics Innovation of the Year award underscores the company’s leadership in bridging the gap between advanced science and practical health solutions.

The DNA Company continues to advance research in functional genomics from its California headquarters, working toward a future where personalized health is accessible to everyone. Further details regarding the 2025 winners can be found through the BioTech Breakthrough Awards platform, while operational updates remain hosted at thednacompany.com.