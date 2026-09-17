WRC Season Finale in Saudi Arabia Canceled Due to Middle East Conflict

The FIA announced the cancellation of the 2026 World Rally Championship (WRC) season finale in Saudi Arabia, scheduled for November 12–15, due to ongoing regional conflicts in the Middle East. Consequently, the Rally Italia Sardegna will serve as the final round of the season, altering the championship’s closing stretch.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Manufacturer Standings Closed: Toyota locked up the manufacturers’ title in Chile, leaving individual driver points as the primary market focus.

Toyota locked up the manufacturers’ title in Chile, leaving individual driver points as the primary market focus. Driver Positioning: Elfin Evans holds the driver’s championship lead, putting immense pressure on teammates Sami Pajari and Oliver Solberg heading into the final stages.

WRC Calendar Disruption and Middle East Security Fallout

The escalating security crisis across the Middle East has officially reshaped the global motorsport calendar. Beyond the WRC finale cancellation in Saudi Arabia, regional instability has claimed other high-profile events, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the kingdom, while upcoming rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi face mounting operational threats.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem confirmed the decision regarding the WRC’s 14th round, emphasizing that safety concerns override commercial timelines. “Taking into account the current situation in the region, the WRC round as part of the Saudi Arabia Rally will not take place this year,” Sulayem stated.

Despite the cancellation of the world championship fixture, regional commitments will still see the Middle East Rally Championship proceed in Saudi Arabia this November. Meanwhile, series organizers are already looking ahead to the economic and logistical framework required for a 2027 return.

Standings Shift and Toyota’s Championship Stranglehold

The 13th round in Sardinia, slated for October 1–4, now effectively acts as the curtain-closer for the 2026 campaign.

Toyota has already stamped its dominance on the manufacturers’ division, sealing the title in Chile. In the individual standings, the internal battle within the Toyota stable remains fierce after 12 contested rounds. British driver Elfin Evans leads the pack with 230 points, closely pursued by Finnish driver Sami Pajari with 213 points. Sweden’s Oliver Solberg sits third overall with 209 points, keeping the title race mathematically active heading into the Mediterranean.

WRC 2026 Championship Contenders (Post-12 Rounds) Driver Team Points Elfin Evans Toyota Gazoo 230 Sami Pajari Toyota Gazoo 213 Oliver Solberg Toyota Gazoo 209

Strategic Outlook for the Truncated Season Finale

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