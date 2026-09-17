The Rogue Prince of Persia Gets Massive Anniversary Update with Ice Element

Available across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2, the patch introduces the new Freeze element, complete difficulty rebalancing, wallrun physics adjustments, and expanded weapon affix slots.

Engineering the Freeze Mechanic and Elemental Synergy

Good rogue-lites live and die by their loop depth, and Evil Empire is leaning hard into systemic combat changes. Stacking the element twice freezes enemies solid to completely interrupt active attacks. Players can exploit environmental design by targeting enemies standing in water to trigger double stacks. A swift kick shatters frozen targets, creating openings for tactical repositioning while dealing a heavy damage burst.

Weapon customization also gets a structural overhaul. Weapons now spawn with up to four affix slots ranging from Bronze to Diamond quality. Players can reroll these modifiers at Astara’s Shop. Meanwhile, critical hit builds, which previously scaled out of control during long runs, have been reined in. To compensate, developer Evil Empire added new Critical Sharpener medallions to the loot pool.

Fixing the Wallrun Loop and Compressing Map Flow

Player movement physics received immediate correction following community playtesting. Developer data indicated too many players bypassed encounters by cheesing General Berude with the Air Dash. The Anniversary update addresses this by injecting mandatory wallrun sections to enforce intended movement flows. To reward this adjustment, wallrunning now actively fills the player’s Vayu bar.

Pacing bottlenecks received architectural attention as well. The Zagros and Aqueduct levels have been compressed. This structural change cuts down runback fatigue, reducing latency between failed attempts and fresh combat scenarios. The Oasis and successful run endpoints now feature a dedicated Run Stats Screen to track performance metrics and total runtime.

Rebalancing Boss Fights and Mob Density

Under-the-hood difficulty balancing reshaped the entire experience. According to verified patch notes, early-game frustration has been smoothed out to encourage mastery over time. Boss fights underwent deep revisions, with the final boss encounter featuring a more aggressive Nogai. Combat arenas now spawn chaotic “Suspicious Chest” challenges, elite enemies drop dedicated medallions, and overall mob density has been completely reworked to maintain pressure.

Players can access the Anniversary update across Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Ubisoft Store, and console storefronts.