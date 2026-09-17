EPA Sued Over Repeal of Power Plant Climate Rules

Days after finalizing a rule to eliminate federal climate standards for power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was hit with a federal lawsuit on September 17, 2026. A coalition of environmental and public health organizations petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, arguing that the repeal risked leaving the nation’s single largest source of industrial climate pollution unchecked and violates the Clean Air Act.

A Coalition Challenges the Rollback at the D.C. Circuit

The legal challenge was filed jointly by the American Lung Association, the American Public Health Association (APHA), the Clean Air Council, Clean Wisconsin, the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). According to the petitioners, stripping away national limits on power plant carbon emissions contradicts the agency’s statutory mandate under the Clean Air Act.

“Clean air is a basic human right,” stated Georges C. Benjamin, MD, CEO of the American Public Health Association, pointing out that power plant emissions drive climate change and worsen extreme weather, poor air quality, and associated health risks. The legal filing aims to force the agency to reinstate robust oversight over the power sector.

Weighing the Financial and Human Costs of Pollution

Legal representatives for the coalition emphasize that abandoning carbon reduction rules carries severe economic and public health consequences. Vickie Patton, General Counsel for the Environmental Defense Fund, noted that the unlawful rule removes national climate limits at a time when communities nationwide face dangerous heat waves, destructive storms, soaring insurance bills, and mounting health costs.

“Increased power plant pollution resulting from this rule will cause thousands of premature deaths and billions of dollars in additional health costs,” Patton said, explaining that the coalition is turning to the courts to compel the EPA to protect the public from harmful emissions.

The standards finalized in 2024—which the EPA moved to repeal—were originally projected to deliver a net $370 billion in combined climate and health benefits.

Regional Impacts and Legal Arguments

Regional groups involved in the litigation highlight distinct local vulnerabilities tied to fossil fuel combustion. Brett Korte, Senior Staff Attorney at Clean Wisconsin, pointed to the state’s experience with warmer winters, reduced snow cover, extreme summer heat, and frequent flooding, noting that Wisconsin already carries the ninth-highest death rate from particulate matter pollution stemming from fossil fuel combustion.

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Meanwhile, Lawrence Hafetz, Legal Director of the Clean Air Council, criticized the timing of the repeal. He noted that the rollback occurs just weeks after United Nations reports indicated the world is on a trajectory to exceed the heating limit needed to avoid severe levels of economic, ecological, and social disruption.

Meredith Hankins, federal climate legal director at the NRDC, added that repealing the standards without a replacement constitutes an abdication of legal duty. “The Clean Air Act and Supreme Court precedent demand that the EPA address climate pollution from the largest industrial source in the nation,” Hankins said. “The EPA’s legal reasoning is fatally flawed, so we are going to court.”

What Lies Ahead in Court

Harold Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association, reinforced that measures targeting power plant emissions simultaneously reduce other dangerous lung-harming pollutants. With the petition now logged at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the litigation will test the agency’s authority to dismantle established greenhouse gas standards without triggering violations of federal clean air mandates.