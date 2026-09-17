Sienna Miller’s Daughter Marlowe Steals the Spotlight at ‘War’ Premiere in London

Marlowe Ottoline, the 14-year-old daughter of actress Sienna Miller and actor Tom Sturridge, captured attention while accompanying her mother at the London premiere of HBO’s suspense series War. Stepping onto the red carpet at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the teenager drew media focus with a distinct Gen Z-inspired casual ensemble.

The Bottom Line The Red Carpet Appearance: Marlowe Sturridge attended the London premiere of HBO’s War alongside her mother, Sienna Miller, marking a notable shift in public exposure.

Marlowe Sturridge attended the London premiere of HBO’s War alongside her mother, Sienna Miller, marking a notable shift in public exposure. Style Choices: Steering clear of formal teen gowns, Marlowe opted for a yellow graphic t-shirt, a black midi satin skirt, buckled suede ballet flats, and an oversized leather bag.

Steering clear of formal teen gowns, Marlowe opted for a yellow graphic t-shirt, a black midi satin skirt, buckled suede ballet flats, and an oversized leather bag. Industry Context: The appearance highlights a growing public fascination with the next generation of style icons, drawing comparisons to the context of figures like Kate Moss.

Stepping into the Spotlight at Leicester Square

When Sienna Miller arrived at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square for the premiere of HBO’s suspense series War, she naturally commanded attention. The striking outfit marked one of Miller’s red carpet returns just four months after becoming a mother for the third time.

Yet, the flashbulbs quickly found another subject. Marlowe Sturridge, Miller’s 14-year-old daughter with actor Tom Sturridge, stood beside her mother, generating an entirely different kind of cultural buzz. Marlowe presented herself with a relaxed composure that signaled a departure from simply being the small daughter accompanying her mother to work.

Gen Z Aesthetics Meet British Style Heritage

Fashion commentators quickly analyzed the teenager’s wardrobe choice. Eschewing the traditional, heavily styled gowns often selected for adolescents in the public eye, Marlowe chose a look rooted firmly in contemporary youth culture. Her outfit paired a bright yellow graphic tee with a black mid-rise satin skirt, lace-trimmed details, and buckled suede ballet flats, finished with an oversized leather tote.

Photo: harpersbazaar.com

That blend of high-end proximity and effortless casual wear mirrors the cultural machinery that has long turned celebrity offspring into fashion figures. Growing up surrounded by prominent names in British style—including Alexa Chung, who is currently in a relationship with Tom Sturridge—Marlowe’s access to prominent wardrobes is well-documented.

Contextualizing the Next Generation of Style Icons

Red Carpet Appearance Overview: ‘War’ London Premiere Attendee Role / Background Notable Attire Sienna Miller Protagonist, HBO’s War Dilara Fındıkoğlu structured black feather-embroidered dress Marlowe Sturridge 14-year-old daughter of Sienna Miller & Tom Sturridge Yellow graphic t-shirt, black satin midi skirt, suede ballet flats

Industry observers are careful to separate natural adolescent style from manufactured professional launches. At just 14 years old, Marlowe maintains a closed personal Instagram profile, reflecting a measured approach to digital visibility. Unlike young stars engineered specifically for brand campaigns from corporate offices, her public profile remains organic, built on rare, high-profile appearances rather than constant commercial saturation.

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As streaming platforms and television studios ramp up promotional cycles for high-stakes prestige dramas like War, the red carpet remains a vital arena for generating cultural cross-pollination. When legacy fashion icons bring the next generation into these spaces, the resulting media cycle offers an immediate snapshot of shifting aesthetic norms—proving that style DNA, much like talent, continues to find a receptive audience.