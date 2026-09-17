Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson Resigns as Centre-Left Opposition Wins Election

Sweden’s center-right Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced his resignation on Thursday, September 17, after a final vote count from Sunday’s general election confirmed a narrow 176-to-173 majority for the left-leaning opposition bloc in the 349-seat Riksdag, according to the Swedish Election Authority and Reuters.

The Final Tally and the Exit of the Center-Right Coalition

The political landscape in Stockholm shifted definitively when overseas and late-arriving ballots were completely tallied. The four parties comprising the outgoing conservative-led government secured 173 seats, falling just short of the opposition’s 176. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson acknowledged the defeat swiftly, posting a letter of resignation to X, formerly known as Twitter, addressed to the speaker of parliament.

Here is why that matters for Nordic stability: Kristersson’s departure ends a four-year tenure defined by a hardline approach to immigration and public safety. But his loss was heavily compounded by the performance of his legislative allies. The Sweden Democrats, an anti-immigration party with historical far-right roots that provided crucial outside support to the outgoing coalition, saw their parliamentary share drop into third place with 62 seats—a loss of 11 seats compared to the previous parliament.

Magdalena Andersson Faces a Complex Government Formation

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, who served as Sweden’s first female prime minister starting in 2021, is now tasked with leading the country once more. Reuters notes that Andersson captured 99 seats for her party, making them the single largest faction in parliament despite shedding eight seats. In a speech broadcast on social media, Andersson declared, “This is a new era now. That is what the Swedish people have voted for.”

Photo: reuters.com

But there is a catch. Cobbling together a functional governing coalition will test Andersson’s diplomatic skills to the limit. The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats faltered, but the internal arithmetic of the left-leaning bloc remains fraught with ideological friction. The Centre Party, which aligned with the opposition because it does not wish to govern with the Sweden Democrats, firmly opposes governing alongside the Left Party at the opposite end of the political spectrum. Meanwhile, the Green Party stands as another prospective partner in a center-left arrangement, leaving analysts to predict a protracted and delicate negotiation phase.

Key Parliamentary Breakdown: Swedish Election Political Bloc / Party Seats Won Change from Previous Term Centre-Left Opposition (Total) 176 Narrow Majority Win Social Democrats (Largest Opposition) 99 -8 seats Outgoing Right-Wing Bloc (Total) 173 Defeated Sweden Democrats 62 -11 seats

Foreign Policy Continuity Amid Domestic Transition

Whenever power changes hands in Stockholm, foreign policy watchers across Europe look for shifts in defense and international commitments. Fortunately for Brussels and Washington, Sweden’s recent geopolitical alignment remains remarkably stable. According to broad consensus across the Swedish political spectrum, the country’s transition into the transatlantic security architecture—solidified when it became NATO’s 32nd member in 2024—is not up for debate. Support for Ukraine also remains a unifying pillar across both the left and right blocs, ensuring that executive turnover will not disrupt Stockholm’s steadfast foreign posture.

Photo: latimes.com

Yet, the domestic economic and social policies pursued by Andersson’s incoming administration will diverge sharply from Kristersson’s tenure. With the far-right losing momentum in Sweden—bucking broader European trends where similar populist factions continue to make electoral gains—the Nordic state enters an era focused on social cohesion rather than tighter border restrictions. As Ebba Busch, outgoing deputy prime minister and leader of the Christian Democrats, noted to Reuters, it remains to be seen how quickly parliament can navigate the coalition hurdles before a formal administration takes the reins.

What Lies Ahead for the Riksdag

If Andersson fails to unite her disparate parliamentary backers, the right-wing bloc could theoretically attempt to peel the Centre Party away, though political analysts view that scenario as highly improbable. Under Swedish constitutional rules, if the speaker’s nominees for prime minister are rejected four times by the Riksdag, the country must trigger a fresh snap election. For now, Stockholm watches closely as the Social Democrats begin formal talks to forge a fragile consensus.

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As Sweden recalibrates its domestic trajectory, how do you see a center-left minority or coalition government managing the delicate balance between economic reform and strict parliamentary math? Let us know your thoughts in the discussion below.