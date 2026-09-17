Large Moon cities may not survive due to water scarcity, scientists say

Cities on the Moon face a major hurdle as scientists calculate that a population of one million people would quickly exhaust available water supplies.

The concept of building permanent human settlements on the lunar surface has shifted from science fiction toward serious discussion, driven largely by the discovery of water ice near the lunar poles. Permanently shadowed craters have kept temperatures low enough for ice to survive for billions of years, offering a potential local supply for drinking, agriculture, and sanitation.

Water Scarcity Threatens Million-Person Lunar Cities

While having water on the Moon eliminates the massive burden of transporting every drop from Earth, researchers caution that supplies may fall drastically short of what a sprawling metropolis requires. Dr. Martin Elvis and Dr. Jonathan McDowell analyzed future consumption rates and found that a million-person settlement would exhaust supplies much faster than anticipated.

To put the challenge in perspective, the researchers applied a generous benchmark of one billion tons of lunar water. Even under optimal conditions achieving 98% water recycling—comparable to the efficiency currently reached on the International Space Station—a city of one million inhabitants would deplete the resource in just over a century. Without such recycling systems, the timeline shrinks considerably.

NASA’s Space Station Water Bears: How Tardigrades Survive Spaceflight

Estimates Point to Even Lower Reserves

The outlook grows more challenging when considering current geological estimates, which suggest the Moon might hold only about one-thirtieth of that hypothetical one-billion-ton figure. If these conservative estimates reflect reality, the window for sustaining a large population closes even faster.

However, the water math changes significantly for smaller operations. A compact village of roughly 1,000 residents or a modest town of 10,000 people could theoretically stretch available water supplies to last for centuries, provided consumption remains strictly efficient. This stark contrast suggests that humanity’s early lunar footprint will likely remain limited to small research outposts rather than bustling cities.

NASA Sets ISS Spacewalk and Live Coverage for Sept. 1

Solar Power Abundance Versus Resource Shortfalls

Interestingly, powering a lunar settlement appears far more achievable than keeping it hydrated. The edges of specific polar craters receive extended periods of direct sunlight, creating prime locations for solar energy harvesting. Researchers estimate that large-scale solar infrastructure deployed in these areas could generate approximately three gigawatts of electricity.

This energy abundance creates a curious operational imbalance: while energy generation is straightforward, securing enough liquid resources to support the population remains deeply constrained.

Potential Solutions and Unresolved Reserves

To bridge the gap between supply and demand, future space planners are considering several remedies. Advanced recycling technologies, ultra-efficient agricultural methods, and even importing water from asteroids are among the proposed strategies, though each brings its own complex operational hurdles.

Watch 2 Astronauts Complete ISS Antenna Installation During Spacewalk Today

The most practical solution may simply lie deeper beneath the lunar surface. Current survey methods can only analyze the top few meters of regolith, leaving the deeper layers of loose material largely unexamined. Enormous quantities of water could remain hidden within permanently shadowed polar regions, making future exploratory surveys vital.

Until comprehensive surveys map out the true volume of accessible water, large-scale urbanization on the lunar surface remains an open question. Whether the Moon holds enough hidden reserves to support hundreds of thousands of residents will ultimately determine if humanity builds thriving cities or remains restricted to modest, isolated villages.