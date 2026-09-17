Mars settlers may live in houses made of yeast and gelatin

Engineers at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology have developed a novel concrete recipe using genetically engineered yeast and pork gelatin to bind Martian regolith. The lightweight, porous material matches the compressive strength of low-grade concrete, offering a potential energy-saving method for future habitat construction on Mars.

Transporting traditional building materials from Earth to the red planet would take months and demand immense resources. To bypass that logistical hurdle, researchers are turning toward biology-based alternatives that combine extraterrestrial dust with ingredients more commonly found in a kitchen. Environmental engineer Ning Liu and colleagues devised a technique where sand and crushed rock are held together not by Portland cement, but by a specialized binder made from pork gelatin and a genetically modified strain of yeast.

Engineering Yeast for Martian Construction

The secret behind the experimental binder lies in the genetic modification of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Researchers swapped two key genes within the yeast to alter how the cells behave. One modification causes the cells to bind much more tightly to one another, while the second produces mussel foot proteins, the natural adhesives that allow mussels to cling stubbornly to ocean rocks. These proteins act as anchors, creating a bond that is stronger than the bulk material, according to the research team.

In laboratory testing, the team 3D-printed and cast small structures under simulated Martian conditions. When the yeasty mixture cures in extreme cold and near-vacuum environments, the water inside freezes directly and sublimates away. This natural freeze-drying process leaves behind a scaffolding filled with microscopic pores.

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Strength and Scaling Potential

The resulting material resembles a foam that is both light and porous. Despite its airy internal structure, the small wine-cork-sized domes built in the laboratory—measuring 1.77 inches tall and 1.18 inches wide—demonstrated a compressive strength of 10 to 12 megapascals. That performance places the biological concrete roughly on par with low-grade concrete used in terrestrial construction.

The material can also withstand bending forces of up to about 6 megapascals. Because Earth’s gravity is roughly three times stronger than that of Mars, study senior author Jishen Qiu noted that the substance exceeds the structural thresholds required for a multi-story building on the red planet. We are confident in scaling it up, Qiu said.

Traditional proposals for extraterrestrial habitats often rely on melting moon dust or Martian rocks into solid bricks using massive amounts of heat. By contrast, a biological approach saves significant thermal energy by letting environmental freeze-drying do the heavy lifting. Furthermore, the material supports a circular economy; settlers could theoretically harvest living yeast from dismantled structures and regrow it inside bioreactors on-site.

Radiation Shielding and Unresolved Hurdles

A structural dome made of yeast-bound regolith cannot serve as a complete shelter on its own. Mars lacks a global magnetic field and features a thin atmosphere, leaving its surface exposed to intense solar and cosmic radiation, bitter cold, and near-vacuum pressures. Because of these hazards, researchers emphasize that the biological material is best regarded as a printable and recyclable in situ structural component rather than a standalone pressurized envelope.

Photo: ktbs.com

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Real-world Martian habitats will likely require multilayered designs incorporating inflatable pressure modules, airtight internal liners, water-filled radiation shields, and exterior yeast-bound concrete walls. Furthermore, scientists have yet to test whether genetically engineered yeast can survive actual Martian weather without dying from radiation exposure. While researchers suggest the platform can theoretically be engineered for higher stress tolerance, introducing hardy Earth microbes onto the red planet also raises complex planetary protection questions regarding contamination.