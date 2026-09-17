Guinea Reports 43% Drop in New HIV Infections Between 2020 and 2025

Guinea recorded 3,875 new HIV infections and 3,916 AIDS-related deaths in 2025, according to data presented at the Comité national de lutte contre les IST/Sida assembly in Conakry. Officials reported a 43 percent drop in new infections since 2020 alongside expanded antiretroviral therapy and targeted prevention efforts.

Public health authorities in Guinea detailed significant downward trends in the national HIV epidemic during the 12th ordinary general assembly of the Comité national de lutte contre les IST/Sida in Conakry, held on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. Presenting the latest figures, the executive secretary of the CNLS, Dr. Abass Diakité, outlined how prevention and treatment programs have altered the trajectory of the virus over the past five years.

Infection Rates and Mortality Figures

The data presented on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, shows a marked reduction in both new transmissions and mortality since the turn of the decade. As Dr. Abass Diakité indicated, nowadays, new infections dropped from 6,809 in 2020 to 3,875 in 2025, representing a 43 percent reduction. He further noted regarding fatalities: the number of deaths attributable to HIV/AIDS also experienced a decline, going from 5,984 in 2020 to 3,916 in 2025, representing a 34 percent reduction.

Looking across a broader timeframe, Dr. Abass Diakité noted that these new HIV infections have decreased by more than 50% in a decade thanks to the efforts deployed in the fight against the virus. Despite these gains, the national HIV prevalence rate has remained relatively stable for several years, moving from 1.7 percent in 2016 to 1.5 percent since 2018, according to data communicated by the CNLS.

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Treatment Scale and Viral Suppression Progress

Access to antiretroviral therapy expanded considerably across the country. The total number of patients benefiting from an antiretroviral treatment rose from 88,132 in 2024 to 105,498 in 2025. Disaggregated patient totals show that a large number of people were under antiretroviral treatment, while HIV screening among pregnant women also progressed over the period.

To monitor treatment efficacy, health officials measured the viral load of 66,260 patients, representing a 63 percent rate. Among these patients, 59,102 had a suppressed viral load, which translates to an 89 percent rate, as specified by the CNLS responsible official.

Performance Against International Targets

Guinea evaluated its national response against the “95-95-95” objectives, which constitute one of the primary benchmarks of the global response against HIV. D’après les données présentées par le CNLS, the testing rate stands at 82 percent, while the implementation of antiretroviral treatment reaches 98 percent and viral suppression achieves 89 percent.

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Infrastructure to support people living with HIV also grew, with the number of care sites for PVVIH increasing from 141 in 2021 to 258 in 2025, as detailed by the CNLS.

Vulnerable Populations and Persistent Exposure Risks

Certain demographic groups continue to experience disproportionate exposure levels. Among men who have sex with men, the prevalence went from 11.4 percent in 2018 to 9.8 percent in 2022. Among female sex workers, it decreased from 10.7 percent to 4.9 percent over the same period. For people who inject drugs, the prevalence stood at 3.6 percent in 2022, while among pregnant women, it shifted from 1.5 percent in 2020 to 1.3 percent in 2022.

Funding Constraints and Long-Term Outlook

Despite positive clinical outcomes, health authorities cautioned that financial constraints threaten future progress. As Dr. Abass Diakité declared, the performance of the response could have been even more appreciable, had it not been for the shortage of financial resources, which are becoming extremely scarce due to the global economic crisis. The executive secretary of the CNLS called for an increased mobilization of resources to consolidate achievements, improve care for people living with HIV, and reinforce prevention actions.

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Addressing the assembly in Conakry on September 16, 2026, the Minister of Health and Public Hygiene of Guinea, Khaité Sall, also saluted the achievement of these results and assured that the Government will remain mobilized alongside people living with HIV, healthcare professionals, communities, civil society, and all stakeholders. Authorities plan to preserve acquired gains, correct shortcomings, and prepare a response that is stronger, better integrated, autonomous, and sustainable against HIV, as the country works toward the global objective of ending AIDS as a public health problem by the horizon 2030.