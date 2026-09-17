Physical Activity Programs for Bone Development and Growth in Preterm Infants

Physical activity programmes administered to preterm infants during their initial hospital stay may offer a small, short-term benefit for bone mineralisation and weight gain. However, evidence remains uncertain regarding long-term outcomes, fracture risks, and linear growth, according to updated Cochrane review data extending through October 2025.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Gentle Movement: Interventions involve structured daily range-of-motion exercises where all joints in the infant’s arms and legs are carefully moved and pressed.

Interventions involve structured daily range-of-motion exercises where all joints in the infant’s arms and legs are carefully moved and pressed. Short-Term Gains: Current trials suggest slight improvements in immediate bone mineralisation and weight gain, but no proven long-term skeletal advantage.

Current trials suggest slight improvements in immediate bone mineralisation and weight gain, but no proven long-term skeletal advantage. Safety Unknown: There is not enough robust clinical data to determine whether these routines alter the incidence of fractures or adverse events in very low birth weight infants.

Evaluating the Clinical Impact on Preterm Skeletal Development

Babies born before 37 weeks of gestation are frequently managed in clinical environments designed to minimize physical activity to reduce stress and stress-related complications. To investigate whether early intervention mitigates this risk, researchers updated a comprehensive systematic review evaluating physical activity programmes in neonatal units.

The updated review synthesized data from 15 small-scale randomized and quasi-randomized controlled trials encompassing 434 infants. These interventions typically consisted of daily physical activity regimens lasting between three and a half to eight weeks during initial hospitalization. The mechanism of action relies on mechanical loading through gentle joint movement.

What the Clinical Trials Reveal About Weight, Length, and Bone Density

Analysis of the trial data indicates that preterm infants who underwent daily physical activity routines exhibited small, short-term increases in bone mineralisation and body weight gain by the end of the intervention period. Specifically, meta-analysis data from prior iterations of the review highlighted a weighted mean difference in daily weight gain among infants receiving these targeted movement therapies. Conversely, the evidence showed little to no effect on body length gain or head circumference growth during the study windows.

Clinical Parameter Observed Short-Term Effect Evidence Certainty Bone Mineralisation Small positive short-term benefit Low to Very Low Body Weight Gain Increased short-term weight velocity Low to Very Low Linear Growth (Length) Little to no significant difference Low to Very Low Fracture Risk Uncertain / Insufficient data Very Low

Significantly, the data regarding fracture risk remains highly uncertain. Only a single trial within the broader dataset explicitly reported on bone fractures, noting zero occurrences in both the intervention and control cohorts. Furthermore, none of the included studies evaluated long-term skeletal outcomes beyond the initial hospital discharge, leaving clinicians without definitive proof regarding whether these early childhood exercises translate into sustained bone strength in later infancy or childhood.

Methodological Limitations and Nutritional Variables

The confidence in these findings is constrained by several methodological limitations across the underlying literature. Most evaluated studies were single-center trials with small sample sizes ranging from 16 to 50 participants, introducing potential risks of imprecision and inconsistency. Additionally, mineral accretion in developing bones depends heavily on adequate nutritional intake—specifically sufficient supplies of calcium, phosphorus, and protein delivered via enteral feeds. Variations in nutritional supplementation across different neonatal intensive care units complicate the direct attribution of bone density gains solely to physical activity.

Consequently, current evidence does not support the routine, widespread clinical implementation of physical activity programmes outside of controlled research settings.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

References

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations. Always consult a qualified pediatrician or neonatal specialist for individualized clinical guidance.