Endangered dormice on farm signal healthy landscape

Endangered hazel dormice have been detected at Babers Farm in Marshwood, Dorset, following the installation of footprint tunnels by the Countryside Regeneration Trust. As a European Protected Species vulnerable to extinction, their presence on the farm marks a healthy, well-connected landscape that supports biodiversity and nature-friendly farming.

Footprint Tunnels Reveal Dormouse Presence in Dorset

Babers Farm in Marshwood, near Bridport, Dorset, is managed by the Countryside Regeneration Trust (CRT), which focuses on creating nature-friendly farms. Since beginning its surveys in May, the CRT has installed 39 footprint tunnels along hedgerows and woodland edges. Out of those 39 installations, nine tunnels successfully recorded hazel dormouse footprints, marking Babers Farm as one of the first CRT properties to return positive results following a recent fundraising push.

CRT supporters raised £6,000 to fund both dormouse surveys and habitat improvements across 16 different properties. CRT conservation officer Ruth Moss noted that it’s really encouraging to see evidence of hazel dormouse presence on the farm and explained that the incoming data helps the organization manage these areas with the species in mind.

Habitat Connectivity and Broader CRT Surveys

Hazel dormice depend heavily on diverse woodland, species-rich hedgerows, and connected habitats that supply year-round food and shelter. The tiny nocturnal creatures have experienced steep declines across England, disappearing from 20 counties since the 19th Century due to climate change disrupting hibernation patterns and the loss of traditional management skills like coppicing, which isolates populations and restricts their travel.

Beyond Babers Farm, the CRT has deployed footprint tunnels at Bere Marsh Farm in Dorset, as well as Pierrepont Farm and Green Farm in Surrey. Additional dormouse detections have also been confirmed at Turnastone Court Farm and Awnells Farm in Herefordshire.

Upcoming Survey Timelines

As surveying continues through 2026, the CRT plans to use these findings to guide future habitat management and build a clearer picture of dormouse populations across its properties. Field surveys are scheduled to continue throughout Dorset over the course of September and will extend into November in Surrey.