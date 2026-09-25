NCAA data: Row over flight delays, cancellations

Nigeria’s aviation sector faces intense scrutiny following the release of August 2026 disruption figures by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, prompting sharp rebuttals from carriers like Air Peace over omitted flights and external factors, while regulators introduce strict 30-minute passenger update mandates.

The domestic aviation industry in Africa’s most populous economy finds itself at the center of a high-stakes standoff between executive boardrooms and the apex regulator. At the heart of the friction is a dispute over accountability, data transparency, and the operational realities of running commercial flights across constrained infrastructure.

The NCAA August Disruption Data and Industry-Wide Delays

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority published its Summary of Domestic Airline Flight Disruption Operations for August 2026, revealing that domestic carriers collectively recorded 4,765 delayed flights out of 7,961 operations, alongside 36 cancellations. Across the sector, delays were sorted into four distinct time bands, with the largest concentration—2,801 incidents—falling into the 16-minute-to-one-hour category. However, hundreds of flights suffered extended setbacks of two hours or more, including 235 flights delayed for at least three hours.

Photo: vanguardngr.com

Individual carriers experienced starkly different performance rates during the month. United Nigeria Airlines recorded the highest delay rate among major operators, with 943 of its 1,231 flights experiencing delays—representing about 77 percent of its total operations. This included 116 delays lasting between two and three hours, 41 delays of three hours or longer, and eight cancellations. Air Peace, the largest carrier in the dataset by sheer flight volume, logged 1,330 delays out of 1,864 operations, amounting to roughly 71 percent. The airline also recorded 108 severe delays lasting three hours or more—more than double the figure of any other carrier—along with 156 delays between two and three hours and seven cancellations.

Other domestic operators also registered significant disruption levels. Enugu Air posted 582 delays out of 878 flights (about 66 percent), Arik Air reported 188 delays out of 301 flights (about 62 percent), and Max Air recorded 204 delays out of 336 flights (about 61 percent).

Air Peace and United Nigeria Challenge the Regulator’s Figures

The release of these figures triggered an immediate pushback from major airlines, who argued that raw delay statistics fail to capture the systemic challenges plaguing the nation’s airports. Speaking at the Aviation Day event during the 23rd Akwaaba African Travel Market in Lagos, Adedayo Olawuyi criticized the presentation of the data.

“I will use an analogy. You go to school and 60 per cent of the students fail, is that the fault of the school? Yes or no? My point is very simple. The first problem we have with that data, personally speaking, is that the data was not presented in a way where we have removed controllable delays and uncontrollable delays. When you remove the controllable delays and you have a high number of 60 per cent, then you can say the problem is the airlines. The question about the reason for the delays should not be directed to the airlines. The question should be directed to all stakeholders. Airports, regulators, everybody in the ecosystem shouldn’t ignore that 60 per cent.” Photo: businessday.ng Adedayo Olawuyi, Chief Commercial Officer of United Nigeria Airlines

Olawuyi pointed to severe airport congestion and infrastructure bottlenecks as primary drivers of disruption, comparing crowded airport ramps to living in a five-bedroom apartment with only a single car park where vehicles constantly block each other.

Meanwhile, Air Peace issued a scathing formal rebuttal signed by its Chief Operating Officer, Oluwatoyin Olajide, alleging fundamental data inaccuracies.

“First and foremost, the NCAA report vastly under reported our total flight volume. Air Peace operated a total of 2,564 flights in August 2026, as opposed to the 1,864 flights stated in the NCAA report. By omitting over 700 fully operational flights from the data pool, the NCAA’s calculations skew our actual performance metrics and artificially inflated the reported delay percentages. Most worrisome is, Why did NCAA start the monthly series with August rather than July, immediately following publication of Q1 and Q2 on 31st of July?” Oluwatoyin Olajide, Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace Limited

Olajide noted that an internal company review established that only 391 flights—representing roughly 15 percent of its August delays—stemmed from internal factors like technical issues requiring unscheduled maintenance. The remaining 85 percent, according to the airline, were driven by external pressures, including airport congestion and traffic, inclement weather, bird strikes, ground-handling equipment damage, and a 14-day aviation union picketing incident that began on August 11.

Regulatory Enforcement and Mandatory Passenger Updates

Weighing in on the broader structural debate, Roland Iyayi, chief executive officer of Top Brass Aviation Limited and a trustee of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, stressed that airport parking constraints, terminal passenger-handling procedures, and airborne holding patterns impose severe financial and operational costs on carriers that are often misattributed entirely to airline inefficiency.

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Amid these industry-wide grievances, the aviation authority has tightened its focus on consumer rights enforcement. Michael Achimugu, Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs at the NCAA, emphasized that while global flight disruptions remain inevitable, carriers are legally bound to uphold duties of care regardless of fault.

“Flight disruptions must continue to occur everywhere in the world. Now, where they have occurred, the airline, by the regulations, has duties of care to passengers. It doesn’t matter whose fault that disruption is.” Michael Achimugu, Director, Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, NCAA

Achimugu also stated that airlines must provide updates every 30 minutes regarding flight status changes.