Park Nakkertok Coroner Report Cites Rescue Delays

Following a fatal sledding accident involving a four-year-old girl in February, a Quebec coroner’s report has revealed critical emergency response delays at Park Nakkertok and the municipality of Val-des-Monts. The investigation cited a lack of proper equipment and training as primary factors in a delayed rescue.

The Bottom Line

Response Delays: More than 50 minutes elapsed before the victim was successfully placed into an ambulance following the incident.

More than 50 minutes elapsed before the victim was successfully placed into an ambulance following the incident. Unused Equipment: Specialized gear, including a snow ambulance designed to attach to an all-terrain vehicle, remained unused because personnel lacked adequate training.

Specialized gear, including a snow ambulance designed to attach to an all-terrain vehicle, remained unused because personnel lacked adequate training. Official Mandates: Coroner Francine Danais issued eight total recommendations—three directed at the municipality and five aimed at Park Nakkertok—to overhaul winter emergency protocols.

Anatomy of a Delayed Emergency Response

The incident unfolded in February when an adult fell on a four-year-old child during a sledding accident at Park Nakkertok in the Outaouais region, as detailed by coroner Francine Danais. Due to the difficult-to-access terrain, rescuers were forced to carry the child in their arms across a distance spanning multiple kilometers.

Here is the math on the delay: over 50 minutes passed before the young victim reached an ambulance. But the operational record tells a different story regarding available machinery. While the park and municipality possessed specialized winter gear, such as a snow ambulance trailer designed to hitch to a vehicle, responders could not deploy it. Rescuers lacked the basic operational training required to utilize the equipment effectively.

Institutional Friction and Municipal Accountability

The coroner’s report outlines three specific directives for the Municipality of Val-des-Monts: maintaining up-to-date training for rescue teams, ensuring rescue ATVs and snowmobiles remain fully functional and available, and equipping emergency vehicles with updated trail maps.

Meanwhile, front-line personnel have expressed frustration over administrative roadblocks. Kevin Lemay, president of the Association des pompiers et pompières de Val-des-Monts, stated that firefighters had been requesting these exact safety measures for over a year prior to the coroner’s findings.

“To begin with, the suspension of specialties was justified by the absence of training on the ATV, according to the director,” Lemay noted. “This is what caused the ATV, for the first time since 2017, not to be equipped with tracks to travel properly in the snow.” Lemay added, “The Association has made a thousand and one steps with all parties concerned at the Municipality and, despite everything, more than a year later, we still have not received basic training to operate the ATV. For us, this is scandalous, and we wonder what is much more a priority in the service.”

Corrective Measures and Operational Overhauls

In response to the report, municipal officials in Val-des-Monts indicated that the findings are being handled with strict operational seriousness. A dedicated committee has been established to review structural shortcomings and prevent future delays during off-road rescue operations.

Photo: tvagatineau.ca

According to the director of the Val-des-Monts Fire Safety Service, corrective actions are already moving through administrative channels. Personnel training programs are slated for implementation, and municipal ATVs will be outfitted with proper snow tracks ahead of the winter season. Local elected officials are expected to formally authorize the necessary funding during the upcoming municipal council meeting.

Summary of Coroner Recommendations by Entity Entity Total Recommendations Key Operational Focus Municipality of Val-des-Monts 3 Training maintenance, functional off-road rescue vehicles, updated trail mapping. Park Nakkertok 5 Trail signage, safety rules for towed equipment, helmet usage, clear civic address displays.

Safety Protocol Shifts at Park Nakkertok

In addition to municipal changes, the five recommendations targeted directly at Park Nakkertok focus heavily on preventive trail management and visitor safety controls. The directives require management to improve trail signage and landmark identification, establish stricter safety rules regarding towed equipment and mandatory helmet use, evaluate current track usage criteria, and display complete civic addresses on-site.

Photo: journaldemontreal.com

Park administration is also explicitly mandated to maintain a dedicated ATV or snowmobile on standby for emergency deployment. By addressing both navigational clarity and equipment readiness, authorities aim to eliminate the structural vulnerabilities exposed during the February tragedy.