Liam Neeson produces The Lost Children of Tuam film about Catherine Corless

The feature film The Lost Children of Tuam arrives in Irish cinemas this week, bringing international focus to the 2017 investigative reporting by Dan Barry in The New York Times. The film chronicles amateur historian Catherine Corless and her relentless campaign to expose the neglect at the St Mary’s mother and baby home in County Galway, where hundreds of infants were interred in unmarked graves.

Here is the kicker:

The Producer: Liam Neeson stepped into a producing role for the first time after reading the initial investigative report, driven by a deep sense of embarrassment and obligation.

Liam Neeson stepped into a producing role for the first time after reading the initial investigative report, driven by a deep sense of embarrassment and obligation. The Creative Team: Directed by Frank Berry with a script by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the film stars English actress Monica Dolan as Corless and Andrew Bennett as her husband, Aidan.

Directed by Frank Berry with a script by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the film stars English actress Monica Dolan as Corless and Andrew Bennett as her husband, Aidan. The Real-World Impact: The cinematic release aligns with ongoing forensic excavations at the 5,000-square-metre site in Tuam, where specialists continue to identify the remains of infants who died between 1925 and 1961.

A Visceral Reaction That Forged a New Career Path

When Liam Neeson first encountered Dan Barry’s 2017 investigation in The New York Times, the Ballymena-born actor was sitting in his upstate New York home. Brought up as a Catholic and having served as an altar boy, Neeson experienced a profound shock regarding the historical actions of the Bon Secours order and the Irish state. Nearly a decade later, that initial discomfort evolved into a determination to use his industry profile.

Rather than simply speaking out, Neeson optioned the article and made the leap into feature production. He traveled to County Galway to meet Corless directly at her home, assuring her that the story would reach the global screen with the utmost care. Speaking with Variety, Neeson noted that his response was rooted in a growing rage and a demand for historical accountability. He partnered with producers, including Jules Daly and Element Pictures, to bring the project to fruition.

Directorial Vision and the Quest for Authenticity

To helm the feature, Neeson enlisted Irish director Frank Berry, whose previous work on features like Michael Inside and Aisha demonstrated a distinct aptitude for handling sensitive social issues with restraint. Berry consciously chose to let the narrative breathe rather than sensationalize the grim reality of the institution, ensuring that the horror of the site—including the historical detail of infants placed in a disused septic tank—revealed itself organically through the dramatic structure.

Photo: variety.com

The production grounded itself locally by filming on location in and around Tuam. This commitment to physical geography matched the tenacity of Catherine Corless herself, a former textile factory secretary whose painstaking cross-referencing of local death records against burial registers exposed the missing documentation for 796 children who died at the institution before its 1961 closure.

Release Timeline and International Distribution Strategy

Following its world premiere at the Galway Film Fleidh in July 2026, where it secured the award for best Irish film, and a subsequent international screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, The Lost Children of Tuam is navigating a targeted theatrical rollout. Volta Pictures handles the domestic release in Ireland, while Picturehouse Entertainment manages the upcoming UK theatrical distribution.

Release and Distribution Timeline for The Lost Children of Tuam Event / Milestone Location / Venue Date World Premiere Galway Film Fleadh, Ireland July 2026 International Premiere Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 13, 2026 Irish Theatrical Release Cinemas across Ireland (Via Volta Pictures) September 25, 2026 UK Theatrical Release Cinemas across the UK (Via Picturehouse Entertainment) October 9, 2026

The cinematic arrival mirrors the painstaking pace of the ongoing judicial and forensic processes in Ireland. An international team of forensic archaeologists, operating under state mandate, continues excavation work at the St Mary’s site, having recovered the skeletal remains of 99 infants since operations began. As the film reaches audiences in Ireland and the UK, the convergence of cultural storytelling and active historical excavation underscores a continuing national reckoning with institutional neglect.