Zidane’s France Debut: Victory in Turkey and Mbappé’s Symbolic Goal

Zinédine Zidane secured a victory in his managerial debut for the France national team, defeating Turkey 0–1 in Izmit on a difficult pitch as Kylian Mbappé scored the decisive goal before suffering a knee injury. The result marks the first time a French head coach has won his opening match in charge since Aimé Jacquet achieved the feat in 1994.

Zidane Wins Debut as Manager

Volcanic Atmosphere and a Disjointed First Half

Operating in a volcanic atmosphere in Izmit beneath a prominently displayed portrait of Turkish President Erdogan, the French side struggled during a disjointed first half. Playing on a surface deemed sub-par for international competition, Zidane’s team showed minimal connection across the pitch, producing only a wayward strike from Mbappé in the 17th minute and a late first-half effort from Cherki before the interval against the 27th-ranked FIFA side.

Tactical Shifts and Mbappé on the Left Wing

The tactical setup featured ten World Cup players in the starting lineup alongside Adrien Truffert on the left side of defense. The most notable adjustment involved moving Mbappé to the left wing—a position he had not occupied for the national team since Euro 2024—in an effort to accommodate Ousmane Dembélé in a role familiar from his Paris SG appearances.

The Breakthrough and Costly Injury

The breakthrough arrived in the 54th minute. Following defensive pressure from Dembélé and a pass from Michael Olise, Mbappé opened the scoring to net his 67th international goal in his 107th appearance for Les Bleus.

The advantage came at a cost when Mbappé sustained a knee injury, prompting Zidane to substitute him for Désiré Doué in the 64th minute. Following the match, the captain will return to Madrid in reason of a tendon lesion.

Late Chances and Red Card Drama

With Turkey’s defense leaving space open, Olise created several opportunities as the match progressed. Jules Koundé hit the post in the 68th minute following an exchange between Olise and Cherki, and Olise registered another off-target shot in the 72nd minute. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan preserved the clean sheet by turning away Turkish attempts in the 50th and 75th minutes, while the Turkey goalkeeper was shown a red card in the 86th minute for handling the ball outside his penalty area.

The squad will travel to Brussels ahead of Monday’s scheduled match against Belgium.