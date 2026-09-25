Montreal Weekend Road Closures: Samuel-De Champlain Bridge

Montreal drivers face significant travel disruptions this weekend as the UCI Road World Championships, infrastructure construction, a major cycling grand prix, and downtown film shoots converge across the greater metropolitan area, resulting in widespread highway lane reductions, bridge closures, and mandatory detours through Monday morning.

UCI Road World Championships Drive Major Bridge Closures

The international cycling competition wraps up its nine-day run on Sunday, but not before delivering heavy transit restrictions across Montérégie and Montreal. The Samuel-De Champlain Bridge faces its most significant closures on Saturday and Sunday, locking down completely northbound toward Montreal from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Highway 15 North remains shut down during those exact hours between the span and Atwater Avenue. The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility points motorists toward the Victoria and Jacques-Cartier bridges as alternatives, though officials warn of major delays throughout peak transit windows.

Additional regional arteries face strict hourly caps. In Brossard, segments of the A-15 North and Route 132 service roads, Rome Boulevard, Highway 30 East, Highway 10 East, and the A-35 North feature rolling morning closures. Meanwhile, Route 104 in Saint-Luc redirects traffic into opposing lanes between Saint-André Road and Pine Avenue.

Construction and Bridge Restrictions Compound Regional Gridlock

Beyond the athletic showcase, long-standing infrastructure maintenance adds layers of congestion for weekend commuters.

Photo: mtlblog.com

On the Metropolitan Expressway (Highway 40), Exit 75 leading to Highway 19 North, Saint-Michel Boulevard, and Papineau Avenue shuts down from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. Drivers must utilize Exit 73 and double back via Rue Saint-Hubert. Crémazie Boulevard West also loses a service road lane in the same corridor. To the north, the Olivier-Charbonneau Bridge between Montreal and Laval loses a northbound lane Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Route Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier (Route 158) in Mirabel closes entirely in both directions between Highway 15 and Chemin Saint-Simon.

Urban Film Shoots and Additional Grand Prix Restrictions

Downtown corridors face simultaneous local halts. Ville-Marie borough authorities confirmed that Rue Union, northbound Robert-Bourassa Boulevard, and sections of René-Lévesque Boulevard close entirely on Saturday and Sunday from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. to accommodate a local film shoot. Compounding the urban squeeze, the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal takes over the Côte-des-Neiges, Outremont, and Ville-Marie boroughs on Sunday, September 13, enforcing strict parking and traffic bans along its racing circuit.

Photo: ctvnews.ca

Summary of Major Montreal Area Weekend Transit Disruptions Location / Route Nature of Disruption Effective Window Samuel-De Champlain Bridge Complete northbound closure towards Montreal Sat & Sun, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Honoré-Mercier Bridge (R-138) Lane reduction at Montreal/Kahnawake end Sat 3:00 a.m. to Mon 5:00 a.m. Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) Exit 75 closed (Saint-Michel / Papineau) Fri 10:00 p.m. to Mon 5:00 a.m. Route 158 (Mirabel) Complete closure in both directions Fri 9:00 p.m. to Mon 5:00 a.m. Ville-Marie Downtown Streets Complete closures for film production Sat & Sun, 4:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Managing the Metropolitan Detours

Transportation agencies strongly urge motorists to consult Quebec511.info before embarking on any regional travel this weekend. Because weather conditions or operational shifts can modify schedules at a moment’s notice, real-time tracking remains the most reliable tool for drivers attempting to bypass downtown closures and bridge bottlenecks.