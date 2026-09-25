KnowBe4 Defend Ranks #1 in Microsoft Email Security Benchmark

Microsoft’s fifth consecutive quarterly email security benchmark analyzed live customer telemetry from May through July 2026. The data reveals that while native cloud defenses like Microsoft Defender successfully neutralize commodity spam and known malware, evasive payload-free attacks necessitate specialized behavioral AI and integrated cloud email security add-ons.

Real-World Telemetry Replaces Synthetic Lab Tests

For organizations battling cyber threats, evaluating security architectures often involves cutting through vendor hyperbole. Traditional security evaluations rely heavily on synthetic lab simulations or cherry-picked sample sizes that frequently break down in live production tenants. Inertia remains a primary adversary, with many organizations assuming that email defenses configured three years ago are still adequate.

Calculating total cost of ownership and return on investment has historically forced executives into guesswork. However, Microsoft’s telemetry report—tracking actual mail delivered across corporate environments between May and July 2026—provides a concrete baseline. The data demonstrates that native cloud defense has matured significantly, handling massive volumes of mass phishing and commodity threats before they ever hit an inbox.

Evaluating Integrated Cloud Email Security Performance

Because baseline perimeter filtering inevitably leaves attack surfaces exposed to executive impersonation and Business Email Compromise, organizations increasingly turn to Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) add-ons. Microsoft evaluated seven leading ICES solutions running directly on top of Microsoft Defender during the benchmark window. The metrics highlight stark differences in how effectively these layers catch threats missed by native tools.

According to the benchmark data, Microsoft Defender missed 221 high-severity threats per 1,000 protected users, 55.4% fewer than the next-closest Secure Email Gateway (SEG) vendor. When measuring ICES vendor catch contribution, malicious catch rose to 0.30% compared to 0.13% in the last quarter, while spam catch climbed to 0.52% from 0.28%. KnowBe4 Defend ranked #1 across every single uplift metric reported, catching 1.11% of dangerous emails missed by Microsoft Defender—substantially higher than the field average of 0.30%.

The Operational Shift Away from Legacy Gateways

Routing corporate mail through legacy Secure Email Gateways ahead of Microsoft Defender introduces unnecessary latency, technical complexity, and operational friction. Modern threat actors increasingly use hyper-personalized generative AI spear phishing and adversarial prompt injections across collaboration tools like Outlook and Microsoft Teams.

Photo: microsoft.com

Because these advanced vectors contain no malicious attachments or known-bad links, static inspection mechanisms have nothing to detonate. Stopping them requires behavioral AI capable of analyzing communication history, organizational relationships, and conversational context. As Microsoft Defender captures 92% of post-delivery malicious messages on average and continuously re-evaluates delivered items as new threat intelligence emerges, the industry is moving toward integrated cloud architectures.