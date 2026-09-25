Netflix Announces ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ Spinoff ‘Doozie’s Doghouse

DreamWorks Animation and Netflix are expanding the Gabby’s Dollhouse preschool universe with Doozie’s Doghouse, a seven-episode mixed-media companion series premiering on November 9, 2026. Voiced by Celestina Harris, Gabby’s dog-loving younger sister Doozie takes center stage alongside her best pup, Puggie Paws, following an introduction in the franchise’s 14th season and a surprise reveal in 2025’s Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie.

The Bottom Line Release Date: Doozie’s Doghouse drops on Netflix on November 9, 2026, running for seven 22-minute episodes.

Doozie’s Doghouse drops on Netflix on November 9, 2026, running for seven 22-minute episodes. The Creative Team: Created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey.

Created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey. Franchise Momentum: The parent series, Gabby’s Dollhouse, has pulled in over 670 million views globally since 2024 across its first 13 seasons.

Expanding the Universe From Cat Energy to Puppy Energy

The seed for giving Gabby a sister sprouted when co-creators Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey brainstormed a dog-themed episode for the flagship show. Children watching the preschool hit frequently expressed a deep affection for dogs, prompting the creative team to pitch a shift in animal dynamics.

As Jennifer Twomey explained during an exclusive set visit in Brooklyn, New York, reported by The Hollywood Reporter, puppy energy provided a comedic counterweight to the established cat energy of the original series. Because Gabby’s world is rooted in imagination without parents—where the cats act as her family—expanding outward into a distinct Doghouse family felt like a natural evolution for the brand.

Inside the Doghouse Production and Voice Cast

Finding the right lead voice actor required a talent search. According to the creators, hundreds of girls auditioned before Celestina Harris secured the role of Doozie, making her debut during the 14th season of Gabby’s Dollhouse before carrying her own spinoff.

The companion series leans into the signature unboxing and imaginative play mechanics that made the parent show a global phenomenon. However, the production design steps up the whimsy. Traci Paige Johnson noted that the Doghouse features distinct play spaces like the Yummy Zone, the Crafty Zone, and the Boogie Zone, creating a playground that still feels grounded in spaces preschool viewers instantly recognize.

Character / Entity Voice Talent / Creator Role in the Franchise Doozie Celestina Harris Gabby’s dog-loving younger sister and lead of Doozie’s Doghouse Puggie Paws Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez Doozie’s best puppy pal Traci Paige Johnson & Jennifer Twomey Creators / Executive Producers Co-creators of both Gabby’s Dollhouse and Doozie’s Doghouse

Netflix Doubles Down on Preschool Strategy

The arrival of Doozie’s Doghouse aligns with a broader push by Netflix into children’s programming and franchise expansion. The flagship series has proved to be a powerhouse for the streamer, spending 12 weeks on Netflix’s global top 10 charts for its first 13 seasons, hitting the top 10 in 70 countries, and amassing over 670 million views since 2024. Season 14 also claimed a spot on the global top 10 chart.

Photo: hollywoodreporter.com

Netflix is also introducing Gabby’s Dollhouse: Makers and Bakers, a holiday-themed competition series arriving on December 9 with four special episodes, paving the way for more content in 2027.

The Cultural Footprint of Immersive Preschool IP

By blending live-action elements with vibrant animation, DreamWorks Animation and Netflix have built an ecosystem that translates into consumer engagement. Characters like CreamPup, PixiePup, Crouton Breadington, GamePup, Seaquin the SeaPup, Swaggy Waggy, DreamPup, and BoxPup round out an ensemble designed to mirror the appeal of the original Gabby Cats.

DOOZIE'S DOGHOUSE | Season 1 Trailer | NETFLIX

As the November 9 premiere approaches, the real test will be whether young fans embrace the transition from feline fantasy to canine creativity. But with proven creators at the helm and a built-in audience crossing over from the parent series, Doozie’s Doghouse is positioned to capture preschool viewing hours.

What do you think of Netflix expanding the franchise into puppy territory? Will your household be tuning in for Doozie’s unboxings, or do you remain loyal to the original Gabby Cats? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.