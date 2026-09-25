Person Rescued From Wormhole on Inis Mór After Being Swept by Wave

Rescue 118 Airlifts Person to Safety After Wave Sweeps Them Onto Inis Mór Ledge

A high-stakes coastal rescue unfolded on the rugged shores of Inis Mór in the Aran Islands, where a person was winched to safety after being knocked down by a powerful wave and swept onto a slippery rock ledge near the sea. The multi-agency operation, which braved severe environmental obstacles, successfully extracted the casualty from the treacherous limestone terrain commonly known as the Wormhole.

The emergency response was triggered shortly after 1:35 p.m., when the Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre in Valentia received a distress call reporting an individual in difficulty. The Aran Islands RNLI all-weather lifeboat was swiftly tasked alongside the Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter, designated Rescue 118, the North Aran Coast Guard Unit, and the Aran Fire and Rescue services.

Poll na bPeist Operations Under Severe Weather Constraints

Rescuers arrived on the scene to find themselves battling formidable conditions on the south of the island, near Dún Aonghasa. The operation centered around Poll na bPeist—known as the Wormhole—a striking natural rectangular pool carved into the limestone floor at the base of vertical sea cliffs. On this afternoon, however, the scenic geological formation presented a hostile environment characterized by strong south-westerly winds and rough, churning seas.

Members of the Aran Fire and Rescue service and the North Aran Coast Guard Unit located the casualty on the exposed ledge. Working amidst hazardous circumstances, personnel managed to secure a safety rope to the individual as massive, breaking waves continuously crashed around the platform. With the casualty secured against the relentless tide, the Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter moved into position. Crew members successfully winched the person from the blowhole while the Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat maintained a watchful presence on standby.

Photo: rte.ie

Following the successful extraction from the ledge, the rescued individual was immediately flown by the Coast Guard helicopter to University Hospital Galway for medical assessment and further treatment.

Reflecting on the operation, Aran Islands RNLI coxswain Aonghus Ó hIarnáin characterized the incident as a “challenging rescue in extremely difficult conditions.” In a statement highlighting the cooperation between different branches of the emergency services, Ó hIarnáin added, “Great credit is due to Rescue 118 and Aran Fire & Rescue for their skill in carrying out the recovery safely and successfully.”

Ó hIarnáin strongly urged anyone walking along coastal paths and cliff edges to maintain a safe distance from steep drops, noting that wet, slippery, or unstable stone surfaces demand constant vigilance regarding rapidly shifting sea conditions.