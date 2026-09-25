Tablo forgets home passcode after Code Kunst plays music for him

Epik High’s Tablo inadvertently risked his domestic harmony when an impromptu musical ambush by fellow artist Code Kunst caused him to momentarily forget his own home’s door passcode, leading to a sharp reprimand from his wife, Kang Hye-jung.

The Bottom Line The Incident: Tablo forgot his home passcode after Code Kunst ambushed him with headphones playing music right outside his front door.

Tablo forgot his home passcode after Code Kunst ambushed him with headphones playing music right outside his front door. The Fallout: Kang Hye-jung discovered the lapse upon being asked for the code, reportedly scolding Tablo for failing to remember it after years of living together.

Kang Hye-jung discovered the lapse upon being asked for the code, reportedly scolding Tablo for failing to remember it after years of living together. The Source: The lighthearted domestic anecdote was revealed during a video titled “Did You Call Your Mom?” published on Epik High’s official YouTube channel.

A Musical Ambush Outside the Front Door

The domestic mishap unfolded as a collision of creative obsession and everyday reality. Appearing in a video released on Epik High’s YouTube channel on September 24, Code Kunst recounted a chance encounter with Tablo right outside the residence. According to Code Kunst’s recollection, he greeted Tablo as Tablo was actively punching in the digital security code to get inside.

Tablo’s memory of the exact sequence, however, paints a different picture. Rather than a casual doorway chat, Tablo described being ambushed from behind. “From my perspective, I was entering the password when suddenly someone put headphones on me from behind,” Tablo explained in the video, noting how instantly he became absorbed in the tracks Code Kunst wanted him to hear.

Lost in the Music and the Doorway

Once the audio started, reality seemingly dissolved. Tablo joked that the music instantly wiped his slate clean of mundane details. “The moment the music started, I forgot the password and even who I was,” he said, adding with a laugh, “I even forgot that I’m married. I literally forgot the password.”

With his mind absorbed by the beats, Tablo faced a practical roadblock: he could no longer get into his own house. Left with no other choice, he had to call upon his wife, Kang Hye-jung, to bail him out of the digital lockout.

Facing the Household Authority

Asking for the combination to your own front door after years of residence is a bold move, and Kang Hye-jung made sure Tablo knew it. Recalling the aftermath, Tablo shared that he asked Hye-jung for the password only to be met with immediate pushback. “She said, ‘We’ve been living together for years and you don’t even know the password?'” Tablo recounted, detailing the heavy scolding he received.

Turning back to Code Kunst, Tablo deadpanned that the incident nearly destroyed his home life. “Because of your amazing music, my wife and I almost had a fight,” he quipped, sending the room into a fit of laughter.

More Surprises on the Epik High Channel

The domestic mishap was just one of several lighthearted moments featured in the YouTube episode titled “Did You Call Your Mom?” Alongside the banter between Tablo and Code Kunst, the broadcast also featured an appearance by Mitsura’s younger brother. The sibling, who noted he is 40 years old this year, remarked that it was the first time he had heard anyone say he resembles his older brother, prompting Code Kunst to jokingly express disbelief and tell him, “Don’t lie,” keeping the comedic energy high throughout the segment.