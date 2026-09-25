IKEA Launches ‘Konstrunda’: A Limited Edition Art Collection by 7 Creators

IKEA Redefines Mass-Market Home Decor with the 22-Piece Konstrunda Limited Art Collection

In September, IKEA launched Konstrunda, a limited-edition art collection designed to make artistic expression accessible in everyday living spaces. Featuring 22 distinct objects created by seven international creators across varied generations and disciplines, the collection utilizes bold forms, vivid colors, and diverse materials like solid pine, glass, and chrome to bridge the gap between pure art and functional home furnishings.

The Bottom Line The Creator Roster: Seven diverse creators—including Akanksha Deo, Emanuele Stamuli, Lisa Reiser, Andu Masebo, Ingrid Leander Berg, Igor Holtermann, and Lisa Hilland—contributed to the 22-object lineup.

Seven diverse creators—including Akanksha Deo, Emanuele Stamuli, Lisa Reiser, Andu Masebo, Ingrid Leander Berg, Igor Holtermann, and Lisa Hilland—contributed to the 22-object lineup. Democratic Design Evolution: The project marries distinct artistic visions with IKEA’s massive production capabilities, prioritizing artistic integrity alongside mass-market accessibility.

The project marries distinct artistic visions with IKEA’s massive production capabilities, prioritizing artistic integrity alongside mass-market accessibility. Functional Artistry: Rather than existing solely as gallery pieces, the collection items double as rugs, side tables, stools, and vases meant to be integrated into daily life.

An Art Tour Inspired by Swedish Studio Culture

Taking its name from the Swedish tradition of an “art tour”—where people visit local artist studios and exhibition spaces—Konstrunda avoids a single, uniform aesthetic. Instead, it invites consumers into the separate creative worlds of its contributors. Karin Gustavsson, the creative lead for Konstrunda, noted the emotional resonance of the project, explaining that items like spirits or expressive home objects turn a basic house into a true personal space.

Because the seven creators hail from completely different backgrounds, the collection’s physical properties vary wildly. Metal, wood, glass, and textiles interact naturally across the lineup. By balancing sculptural silhouettes with everyday usability, the pieces challenge standard notions of how art fits into domestic architecture.

Diverse Perspectives Shaping the 22 Objects

Every creator approached the blank canvas with a different set of inspirations, ranging from childhood memories to fast-moving urban landscapes. Akanksha Deo, an in-house IKEA designer and visual artist from New Delhi, drew on Indian textile traditions to create “The Custodian.” Inspired by traditional wooden toys, the geometric piece features a small mirror that reflects the viewer, reinforcing the concept that the individual is the ultimate guardian of their home.

Meanwhile, architect and design expert Emanuele Stamuli introduced a black-and-white series defined by deliberate irregularities. His rug design breaks away from the traditional rectangle, featuring a zebra-inspired outline with graphic flair. Lisa Reiser, a Sweden-based artist working with glass and ceramics, utilized mouth-blown glass techniques to craft jelly-like green sculptures and lacquer-finished black vases that play intensely with light and shadow.

Blending Studio Craft with Industrial Scale

Creator Discipline / Background Notable Konstrunda Contributions Akanksha Deo Visual Artist / IKEA In-House Designer “The Custodian” geometric wooden toy-inspired figure with an integrated mirror. Emanuele Stamuli Architecture & Design Professional Black-and-white series featuring asymmetrical, zebra-silhouette rugs. Lisa Reiser Glass & Ceramic Artist Mouth-blown glass sculptures and lacquer-finished black vases. Andu Masebo Product Designer (London) Chrome-framed glass table and dual-finish pine blocks functioning as stools. Ingrid Leander Berg & Igor Holtermann Graphic & Spatial Design Duo Textiles utilizing warning tape and crosswalk patterns alongside palm-illustrated mirrors. Lisa Hilland Swedish Designer Cylindrical pine-rod sculptural stool and arch-shaped ceramic orange objects.

London-based product designer Andu Masebo contributed a thick welded-chrome framed glass table accompanied by two wood blocks—one raw pine, one finished in bright blue—that function as dynamic side tables or stools. The youngest participants in the lineup, Ingrid Leander Berg and Igor Holtermann, channeled fast cityscapes by translating pedestrian crossings and warning tape patterns onto large floor cushions and standard pillows.

Rounding out the collective, veteran Swedish designer Lisa Hilland turned to IKEA’s signature pine material, assembling varying lengths of cylindrical wood into a sculptural stool. She also crafted a sweeping orange ceramic object that incorporates negative space as an active part of its overall form. Hilland remarked that the collaboration felt reminiscent of her early days studying fine art in 1990.

Maintaining the Democratic Design Mandate

Bringing individual studio creations into a massive global supply chain required a careful balancing act. Karin Gustavsson emphasized that the core challenge was preserving the distinct creative value of each artist while engineering the items for large-scale production. This methodology stays true to IKEA’s foundational framework of democratic design, which weighs form, function, sustainability, and quality against affordable pricing.

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By moving beyond standard flat-pack furniture into genuine artist-driven collaborations, Konstrunda expands what everyday consumers can expect from mass-market retail. As these objects roll out into living spaces, they prove that bold, uncompromising artistic vision can coexist with practical home functionality.