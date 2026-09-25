Epic Games Store Gives Away Mechabellum and Astrea for Free

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Epic Games Store is giving away two distinct strategy titles, Mechabellum and Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, allowing players to claim both games for free until Oct. 1 at 17:00. These additions offer tactical gameplay centered on automated mech battles and dice-building mechanics, remaining in user libraries permanently once redeemed.

Mechabellum Brings Automated Mech Warfare to Epic Games Store

The headline offering in this week’s promotion is Mechabellum, a sci-fi strategy title developed around large-scale robot combat. Players assemble armies of giant mechs and carefully position them across a grid before each clash begins. Once the round starts, engagements execute automatically, placing heavy emphasis on pre-battle tactics and unit placement rather than real-time micro-management. The title has already earned very positive player reviews on Steam, distinguishing it as a standout military strategy experience.

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles Replaces Cards with Dice

For players seeking a different kind of tactical challenge, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles offers a rogue-like deck-building experience that swaps traditional cards for dice.

Epic Games Store Gives Away Mechabellum and Astrea for Free
Photo: grunex.com

Redemption Details and Deadlines

Both titles are available at no cost on the Epic Games Store starting today at 17:00. Users can add Mechabellum and Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles to their digital collections through Oct. 1 at 17:00. Once claimed during this promotional window, both indie strategy games remain accessible in the user’s permanent library without expiration.

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Sophie Lin - Technology Editor

Sophie is a tech innovator and acclaimed tech writer recognized by the Online News Association. She translates the fast-paced world of technology, AI, and digital trends into compelling stories for readers of all backgrounds.

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