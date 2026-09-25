Infinix GT NX Controller and Station Turn Phones Into Gaming Consoles

Infinix expands its hardware ecosystem beyond smartphones with the launch of the GT NX Controller and the GT NX Station, two peripherals announced to bridge the gap between mobile touchscreens and dedicated gaming consoles.

Hardware Architecture and Pixel-Level FPS Precision

Mobile shooters have long suffered from the inherent imprecision of glass-pane touch controls. To counter this, the GT NX Controller features a split design that snaps around compatible smartphones, integrating physical buttons alongside a massive 1,089mm² glass touchpad. Infinix designates this component a Pixel-Level FPS Precision Touchpad. It allows for traditional swipe gestures while functioning akin to a mouse for high-precision aiming.

That input method extends to MOBA titles as well, letting players trigger complex skills without occluding the game view with their fingers. Underneath the chassis, an esports-grade three-chip system drives the device. Two microcontrollers sit in the left handle, while a third manages the right side. This distributed architecture powers Infinix’s Direct Connect technology, ensuring millisecond-level response times and mitigating the input lag that plagues standard Bluetooth peripherals.

Low-Latency Controls and Ergonomic Versatility

Beyond raw input speed, the controller prioritizes tactile feedback and structural adaptability. Players can adjust the intensity of the haptics across three distinct levels—Low, Medium, and High—using Infinix’s proprietary XArena software, mimicking handheld-console-grade vibration profiles. The grips utilize a laser-textured anti-slip finish designed to withstand extended tournament sessions.

Flexibility defines the physical setup. The controller supports multiple use configurations, including direct phone clamping for handheld play, desktop gaming modes, and single-hand operations. Powering this setup is an internal battery rated for over 22 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge.

Active Cooling and the 9-in-1 GT NX Station

Thermal throttling remains the primary performance bottleneck for mobile silicon during extended gaming loads. When mobile SoCs overheat, they dynamically downclock to preserve thermal limits, resulting in severe frame-rate drops. To combat this, Infinix introduced the GT NX Station, a foldable docking hub equipped with an integrated TEC (thermoelectric cooling) system.

Photo: gizchina.com

As a 9-in-1 expansion dock, the Station aims to transform a standard smartphone into a desktop gaming rig or TV console. The port array includes:

HDMI port for external display output

RJ45 Ethernet port

Two USB-A ports

USB-C host connection

Additional USB-C port

USB-C PD input supporting pass-through charging

MicroSD card slot

3.5mm audio jack

The inclusion of an RJ45 Ethernet port addresses network instability inherent to Wi-Fi connections, securing a stable ping for competitive multiplayer matches. Meanwhile, USB-C Power Delivery pass-through ensures the phone remains charged while driving external displays.

Display Modes and Ecosystem Integration

The GT NX Station supports both Mirror and Extend display modes. Mirror mode casts the exact smartphone display onto an external monitor or television, while Extend mode separates the display output, allowing users to route gameplay to a big screen while keeping the phone operational for auxiliary tasks.

While the peripherals are built primarily to complement Infinix’s GT-series smartphones, the Station’s universal USB-C compatibility extends its utility to a broader range of mobile devices. By combining active thermoelectric cooling, wired networking, display output, and low-latency physical controls into a cohesive hardware suite, Infinix is targeting the structural limitations that have historically kept competitive gaming anchored to PCs and dedicated consoles.