EXID’s Hyerin diagnosed with hair loss after running a taco shop

EXID member Hyerin revealed that she received a hair loss diagnosis while managing a taco shop with an average monthly revenue of 140 million won. The disclosure came during an appearance on the YouTube channel 현생모드 퀸지현 hosted by Lee Ji-hyun, where Hyerin discussed her demanding schedule and health challenges.

Busy Schedules and Taco Shop Operations

During the recorded segment, Hyerin shared that she juggles EXID group activities, musical theater, DJing, and running her taco restaurant located in Anguk, Seoul. Although the establishment generates an average monthly revenue of 140 million won with a net profit of approximately 40 million won after expenses, Hyerin admitted that self-employment is extremely difficult and requires assistance from people around her to manage.

Addressing her heavy workload and lack of sufficient sleep during the festival season, Hyerin remarked that she wanted to divide her body into four parts and noted that she has increased her intake of nutritional supplements.

Hair Loss Diagnosis and Past Bleaching Struggles

A scalp examination during the program revealed unexpected concerns. Having used hair extensions for about a year and a half alongside previous hair treatments, Hyerin noted that her hair had become thin and her scalp sensitive. After examining her scalp with a camera, Lee diagnosed her with hair loss, stating that scalp management was urgent, which left Hyerin startled and unable to continue speaking as she noted she had no way of seeing the back of her head.

Hyerin also reflected on her past EXID promotions, recalling that she once underwent bleaching six times in a single day to achieve white hair. She stated that the process caused her scalp to bleed and forced her to choose a short haircut after her hair broke off.

Anxiety and the Difficulty of Resting

When asked why she continues to take on numerous responsibilities without stopping, Hyerin attributed her relentless work ethic to her time spent living as a celebrity. We only work when we are chosen, so I guess I am anxious, she confessed, adding that she struggles with doing nothing and hopes to find a way to rest properly.