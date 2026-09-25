Maternal Tdap vaccine dampens infant DTaP response until age-4 booster

Maternal Tdap vaccination during pregnancy protects newborns from pertussis but can blunt an infant’s primary immune response to early childhood DTaP shots. However, a follow-up observational study published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases shows that a routine DTaP booster at age 4 normalizes immunity levels across both groups.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway The Initial Trade-Off: Getting the tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccine while pregnant provides vital antibodies to newborns, but it temporarily dampens how well children respond to their own early childhood diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis (DTaP) vaccinations given at 3, 5, and 12 months.

Getting the tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccine while pregnant provides vital antibodies to newborns, but it temporarily dampens how well children respond to their own early childhood diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis (DTaP) vaccinations given at 3, 5, and 12 months. The Age-4 Recovery: By the time children receive their preschool booster at age 4, this blunted immunity gap disappears, restoring robust protection against all targeted antigens.

By the time children receive their preschool booster at age 4, this blunted immunity gap disappears, restoring robust protection against all targeted antigens. Public Health Consensus: Medical authorities continue to recommend maternal Tdap administration during pregnancy because protecting infants under 3 months old—who face the highest risk of severe outcomes or death from pertussis infection—remains the primary clinical goal.

Understanding Immune Blunting and Maternal Antibodies

Expectant mothers receive the Tdap vaccine primarily to generate protective maternal antibodies that cross the placenta. These antibodies shield infants during their vulnerable first months of life before they can build their own active immunity through primary vaccination. However, clinical investigations have noted an immunological phenomenon known as blunting, where these high levels of maternally derived antibodies interfere with an infant’s subsequent response to primary immunization series.

Data from an extension of the Finnish MIFI trial assessed preschoolers’ immune responses at ages 3 and 4, tracking geometric mean concentrations (GMC) of antibodies. By age 3, children born to vaccinated mothers exhibited anti-pertussis toxin immunoglobulin G (anti-PT IgG) levels averaging 2.44 IU/mL, compared with 5.76 IU/mL in children of unvaccinated mothers, a statistically significant difference with P=0.002. Similarly, anti-PT seropositivity rates stood at 21% versus 62% for the respective groups. Despite these lower pre-booster antibody levels during early childhood, the clinical implications required long-term follow-up to observe how the immune system reacted to subsequent antigenic challenges.

Vaccination Milestone Children of Tdap-Vaccinated Mothers Children of Unvaccinated Mothers Statistical Significance Cord-Blood Anti-PT IgG (GMC) 93.7 IU/mL 18.4 IU/mL P < 0.001 Anti-PT Seropositivity at Age 3 21% 62% P = 0.003 Anti-PT IgG (GMC) at Age 3 2.44 IU/mL 5.76 IU/mL P = 0.002 Anti-PT IgG (GMC) Post Age-4 Booster 247 IU/mL 270 IU/mL Immunologic Parity

The Preschool Booster and Immunologic Parity

The key finding of the extended study centers on the immunological outcome following the standard age-4 DTaP booster dose. Investigators evaluated children between April 2023 and July 2025 to measure antibody concentrations after this preschool intervention. Prior to the booster, the immunity gap persisted, but administering the age-4 DTaP booster successfully revived antibody production. Post-booster measurements revealed that immunologic parity prevailed across all DTaP antigens.

Children of vaccinated mothers reached anti-PT IgG GMCs of 247 IU/mL, closely matching the 270 IU/mL observed in children of unvaccinated mothers. Lauri Ivaska, MD, PhD, of the University of Turku in Finland, and colleagues noted that although maternally derived antibodies shape antibody kinetics into childhood, the response to booster vaccination appears preserved. Lori Handy, MD, associate director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, emphasized that infants born to vaccinated women maintain strong antibody titers at birth and at 3 months, reaffirming the safety and effectiveness of current maternal immunization guidelines.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Maternal Tdap vaccination is recommended by agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) during pregnancy.