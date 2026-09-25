Senator Ron Wyden Pressures NBA to Block Trail Blazers Move

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden is ramping up pressure on the NBA Board of Governors to block any potential relocation of the Portland Trail Blazers away from Oregon. Wielding his influence as a high-ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, Wyden is threatening severe scrutiny on tax policies benefiting franchise owners if they allow owner Tom Dundon to move the team.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Federal Pressure Play Against the Board of Governors

The high-stakes battle for the soul of the Portland Trail Blazers has reached the halls of the United States Senate. Senator Ron Wyden is using his position on the Senate Finance Committee to compel the NBA Board of Governors to disallow any attempt by ownership to relocate the franchise. According to reporting by Bill Oram of the Oregonian, Wyden’s strategy centers on federal tax policies that directly benefit sports franchise owners.

Among the legislative levers the Senator highlighted are the use of tax-free municipal bonds for arena construction, goodwill amortizations of team purchase prices, and the specific tax treatment applied to the appreciation of franchise values over time. Altering the status quo on these lucrative federal provisions could cost NBA owners millions of dollars. Because moving a franchise requires approval from the Board of Governors, Wyden is putting the onus squarely on the league’s other owners to intervene.

The Senator laid out his expectations bluntly, stating that if the Board of Governors wants to steer clear of his legislative scrutiny, they must use their collective influence to keep the Trail Blazers anchored in Portland. As Wyden stated regarding his expectations for league leadership: “Other owners should apply their experience to convince Tom Dundon it’s in everybody’s interest, and they can use whatever kind of approach they want.”

Commissioner Silver, Shared History, and the Portland Market

This federal intervention runs parallel to ongoing league-level discussions. During a press conference at an NBA Board of Governors meeting earlier this month, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver noted that league leadership had already addressed the Portland situation in committee meetings with Tom Dundon, offering guidance derived from similar arena and community negotiations across the league.

The relationship between Senator Wyden and Commissioner Silver adds a unique layer to these negotiations. The two share a longstanding friendship dating back to the 1980s when Silver interned for former U.S. Congressman Les AuCoin, Wyden’s colleague in the House of Representatives. Reflecting on their shared past, Wyden noted: “Adam and I were just a couple of Jewish kids who liked basketball and played some, and we kept it going over the years.”

Both long-time acquaintances also pushed back against negative characterizations of the local market. Blazers President of Operations Dewayne Hankins previously pointed to Portland’s stagnant business climate, high income taxes, and political environment as hurdles for investment. Wyden countered that narrative directly, asserting: “Everybody says, ‘Oh Portland, this problem, that problem.’ We’ve got a great story to tell and a team that can really make a difference.” Commissioner Silver echoed a similar sentiment during his press conference, praising the Portland community as showing “amazing support for the Trailblazers” and ranking among the best fans league-wide.

Key Stakeholders in the Portland Trail Blazers Arena Negotiations Stakeholder Role / Affiliation Stance on Franchise & Arena Status Sen. Ron Wyden U.S. Senator (Oregon) Threatening federal tax policy scrutiny on NBA owners if the team relocates. Tom Dundon Blazers Ownership Group Leader Facilitating informal talks while lease negotiations face prolonged stalls. Adam Silver NBA Commissioner Facilitating peer discussions among owners regarding arena lease hurdles. Keith Wilson / Raymond Lee City of Portland Leadership Engaging in recent face-to-face talks to finalize Moda Center renovations.

The Clock is Ticking on the Moda Center Lease Impasse

The mounting pressure from Washington comes as negotiations regarding the Moda Center lease remain gridlocked. When Tom Dundon took control of the franchise, initial optimism was high. Just two weeks prior to the sale’s finalization, Wyden remarked that Dundon was “really excited about Oregon and we ought to build on it.” That momentum was further bolstered by the passage of Oregon Senate Bill 1501, securing the State’s $365 million funding commitment for arena renovations.

Senator Ron Wyden talks Adam Silver's Blazers visit, Moda Center

However, in the seven months since SB1501 was signed into law, talks between ownership and local government bodies—including the City of Portland and Multnomah County—have largely stalled. Dundon’s reluctance to meet directly with local elected officials created a palpable stalemate, though recent developments suggest a thawing of relations. Portland City Administrator Raymond Lee recently met with Dundon for an informal face-to-face chat, and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson announced that the franchise has selected a contractor to oversee prospective Moda Center improvements.

With SB1501 set to expire at the turn of the new year, the impending deadline provides a sharp focal point for resolving the impasse. Yet, as federal scrutiny looms and deadlines close in, the message from Capitol Hill remains unmistakable: the future of the Trail Blazers belongs in Portland, and league ownership is expected to enforce that reality.