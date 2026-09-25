Ultra Paine 2026: Over 1,600 Athletes from 32 Countries to Compete in Patagonia Trail Race

More than 1,600 runners from 32 countries will gather this Saturday, September 26, 2026, for the twelfth edition of Ultra Paine, a premier trail running event held around Torres del Paine National Park in Chilean Patagonia, featuring routes ranging from 5 to 50 kilometers with Puerto Natales serving as the central hub.

Fantasy & Market Impact Logistical Pacing: Early packet pickups at Gimnasio Club Natales set the stage for a staggered race-day schedule beginning at 08:30 hours with the marquee 50K endurance test.

The Patagonian Trail Running Test

The stage is fully set for a grueling physical examination of endurance athletes this Saturday, September 26, 2026. Organizers from Racing Patagonia confirmed that competitors have spent the days leading up to the race collecting their kits at the Gimnasio Club Natales in preparation for the unforgiving terrain of the Chilean south.

Spanning multiple distances—5K, 14K, 21K, 35K, and the headline 50K ultra—the event caters to a wide spectrum of endurance capabilities while maintaining rigorous technical standards. The 14-kilometer and 21-kilometer routes have emerged as the most heavily subscribed distances among the 1,600-plus entrants.

Field Demographics and Global Representation

Athletes representing 32 different nations have traveled to Chilean Patagonia for this year’s competition. International contingents are anchored heavily by runners hailing from Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the United States, cementing the race’s status as a premier fixture on the international trail calendar.

Gender parity remains a notable hallmark of the 2026 starting list. Female athletes account for 48.6% of the total roster, closely matching the 51.4% male participation rate across the various course lengths.

Race Metric Details Event Edition 12th Annual Ultra Paine Date Saturday, September 26, 2026 Total Participants More than 1,600 runners Nations Represented 32 countries (led by Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, USA) Gender Distribution 48.6% Female / 51.4% Male Race Distances 5K, 14K, 21K, 35K, 50K

Staggered Start Times and Course Execution

Competition gets underway early on Saturday morning. The elite endurance specialists tackling the grueling 50-kilometer ultra distance take off at 08:30 hours sharp. They will be followed shortly by the shorter 5K and 14K waves starting at 09:30 hours.

The latter half of the morning schedule introduces the mid-distance specialists. The 21K runners cross the starting line at 11:00 hours, while the 35K competitors set off at 11:30 hours, ensuring a staggered and manageable flow of athletes across the regional trails surrounding Torres del Paine.