Shea Charles scored in the ninth minute of time added on to secure Northern Ireland a dramatic 1-0 away victory against Georgia in Tbilisi, after goalkeeper Pierce Charles saved a penalty from Paris St Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in a UEFA Nations League fixture.

Boris Paichadze National Stadium Atmosphere and Scrappy First Half

The opening UEFA Nations League B group-stage encounter played out inside the 54,000-capacity Boris Paichadze National Stadium under unusual conditions as reported by Rte. The venue was officially closed to the general public due to disciplinary sanctions imposed on the Georgian FA following crowd trouble the previous year. Instead, over 6,000 schoolchildren carrying vuvuzelas filled the stands, easily drowning out the roughly 60 traveling Northern Ireland supporters who had secured special dispensation to attend after booking their travel ahead of the stadium ban.

On the pitch, the opening 20 minutes yielded zero shots from either side amid a series of scrappy midfield battles according to Flashscore. Willy Sagnol’s team as noted by Flashscore ultimately controlled 62.2% of possession at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena per Yahoo and finished the contest with 11 shots, five shots on target, and nine corners as detailed by Yahoo, yet failed to trouble the defense early on. Northern Ireland adopted a more direct approach, registering 12 attempts overall according to Yahoo. The first notable chance fell to Shea Charles in the 25th minute, but the midfielder steered a close-range header wide when well-positioned to score as Flashscore reported.

Northern Ireland faces Georgia in Tbilisi for Nations League opener

Pierce Charles Heroics and the Penalty Drama

The match ignited after the halftime break as Willy Sagnol’s side according to Flashscore applied heavy pressure with far more urgency. Giorgi Mikautadze found space inside the box for an eight-yard strike per Flashscore, but Pierce Charles produced a superb save to turn the effort over the crossbar. Minutes later, Trai Hume cleared a header off the goal line following a corner as Flashscore noted, which had fallen to Giorgi Kvernadze.

Photo: flashscore.com

The central flashpoint arrived in the 65th minute when referee Orel Grinfeeld reviewed a video assistant referee monitor and the BBC noted that Daniel Ballard was adjudged to have fouled Luka Lochoshvili during a cross. Kvaratskhelia stepped up to take the resulting penalty kick, but Pierce Charles guessed correctly, diving to push away the low strike from the Paris Saint-Germain star and Ballon d’Or contender.

Late Winner and Managerial Frustration

As the match stretched into stoppage time, Northern Ireland found the breakthrough in the ninth minute of added time. Following a long throw into the box that the home defense failed to clear, Trai Hume delivered a cross that Shea Charles via Yahoo scrambled home into the top right corner with a right-footed shot from the center of the box as detailed by Yahoo. A lengthy video assistant referee review for offside preceded the confirmation of the goal, which marked the midfielder’s second international tally.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

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The victory carried a heavy cost for the visitors, however. Defender Daniel Ballard pulled up clutching his hamstring during a late counter-attack as documented by Rte. Michael O’Neill voiced severe discontent with the officiating throughout the evening, expressing particular anger over the penalty award and a lack of intervention regarding a foul on substitute Ceadach O’Neill per BBC.

“At times it didn’t go our way. I’ve not seen the incident back but to me it seemed incredibly harsh to give a penalty for that. The guy was nowhere near the ball to head it.” Michael O’Neill, Northern Ireland manager, via BBC

O’Neill added that he was just baffled by the quality of the refereeing according to the BBC after the final whistle. The manager confirmed that Ballard would undergo a scan the following day and definitely miss upcoming fixtures.

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Next Fixtures in the UEFA Nations League Campaign

The result lifts Northern Ireland toward their next challenge in the group stage while halting Georgia’s four-game unbeaten run according to Flashscore reporting. Both teams return to action on Monday night.

Photo: RTE.ie

Georgia will look to rebound when they host Ukraine as noted by Flashscore. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland aims to capitalize on their momentum by hosting Hungary on the same evening, though they must do so without Ballard.

“You saw the nature of how he pulled up. It’s a hamstring. We’ll scan him tomorrow but he’s certainly not going to be available for the next three games.” Michael O’Neill, Northern Ireland manager, via BBC

O’Neill also confirmed via the BBC that substitute O’Neill is now tied to Northern Ireland for three years after winning his third cap. The manager’s comments confirm that the defender will miss the upcoming fixtures against Hungary, Ukraine and Georgia as specified by BBC as the team prepares to face Hungary without their key player on Monday night.