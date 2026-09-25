Kyiv Denies Trump Proposed Zelenskyy Travel to Moscow

During the UN General Assembly in New York, a reported suggestion from U.S. President Donald Trump for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to travel to Moscow for direct talks sparked a flat denial from Kyiv, alongside ongoing diplomatic friction over energy infrastructure and regional peace formats.

The Moscow Meeting Proposal and Kyiv’s Rejection

Reports surfaced from diplomatic circles that U.S. President Donald Trump suggested to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he travel directly to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin. The proposal, made during discussions at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, immediately drew a sharp rebuff from the Ukrainian delegation.

Sources close to the Ukrainian leadership indicated that the suggestion caused visible frustration within Kyiv. When pressed by reporters regarding a potential visit to the Russian capital, Zelenskyy offered a characteristically blunt retort, stating that he would travel to Moscow on a rocket before adding an emotional exclamation, according to reports published by multiple outlets.

Within hours of the reports circulating, the Ukrainian administration pushed back against the narrative. Dmytro Litvin, communications adviser to the Ukrainian president, dismissed the claim entirely. This is false information, Litvin told journalists, adding that no discussion regarding a presidential trip to Moscow had taken place.

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Energy Infrastructure Truce and Alternative Diplomatic Formats

Away from the headline-grabbing proposal, Washington pressed both sides to agree on a mutual moratorium concerning strikes on critical energy infrastructure. American officials tied the push for an energy truce directly to mounting pressure on global fuel markets and a sharp spike in international diesel prices.

Photo: Українська правда

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While Kyiv maintained it was open to halting attacks on energy grids, officials insisted on total reciprocity, noting that neither Ukraine nor Russia had committed to an unconditional, unilateral standstill. Alongside the energy discussions, the U.S. side floated the United Arab Emirates as a potential neutral venue for technical-level peace negotiations.

Technical peace talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia are likely to take place in the United Arab Emirates, although the United States has not yet proposed a date.

The diplomatic maneuvering in New York also touched upon broader security arrangements ahead of the winter months. Discussions between the American and Ukrainian delegations reviewed additional missile supplies for Patriot air defense systems, though final decisions regarding direct winter deliveries remained constrained by U.S. inventory limitations.

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G20 Proposals and Upcoming International Summits

As multilateral talks continue to shift venues, attention has turned toward upcoming global gatherings. Earlier proposals floated the idea of a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia on the sidelines of international forums, with Miami suggested as a potential host city for a G20 summit in December.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope that Russian leadership would attend the December G20 gathering in Florida. However, reports indicate that Moscow’s attendance remains uncertain, with alternative diplomatic tracks and technical consultations under consideration by international mediators.