As Caja Rural de Zamora prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2027, general director Cipriano García has called upon the cooperative’s foundational DNA of collective cooperation to inject new “self-esteem and future” into the province. Speaking at the XXIX Premios Fundación Caja Rural de Zamora before nearly two thousand attendees at Ifeza, García emphasized unity, regional strengths, and realistic ambition.

The Bottom Line The Milestone: Caja Rural de Zamora approaches its 125th anniversary in 2027, leaning on its cooperative heritage to drive regional growth.

Caja Rural de Zamora approaches its 125th anniversary in 2027, leaning on its cooperative heritage to drive regional growth. The Core Message: Director general Cipriano García urged for less individual posturing, deeper community involvement, and practical projects.

Director general Cipriano García urged for less individual posturing, deeper community involvement, and practical projects. Economic Pillars: The province’s future relies on agriculture, livestock, the agro-food industry, heritage, tourism, and energy development.

Honoring a Legacy of Cooperation

Kicking off the awards gala at the glass-enclosed pavilion of Ifeza in front of roughly two thousand people, Cipriano García used the upcoming milestone to honor Luis Chaves Arias. Chaves Arias was a distinguished native of Zamora who founded both Caja Rural and the newspaper EL CORREO DE ZAMORA, described as a true pioneer of credit cooperatives in Spain. That legacy of cooperation—defined as joining forces to achieve what is impossible individually—remains entirely relevant as Zamora confronts its modern challenges.

Here is the kicker: García stressed that unity does not require uniformity. Instead, it demands the capacity to think differently while working together toward shared goals. He called for fewer individual spotlights and a much higher degree of real commitment to realizable projects across the province.

Capitalizing on Zamora’s Hidden Assets

While acknowledging the province’s serious demographic hurdles, the financial institution’s leadership turned the spotlight firmly toward Zamora’s economic strengths. The region boasts strong agricultural and livestock sectors, a thriving agro-food industry, rich cultural heritage, and vital tourism assets. But García pointed to another critical factor that has historically been undervalued: energy.

By demanding a significant and coherent return from Zamora’s energy potential, the province can secure a primary engine for long-term progress. Changing the local narrative requires anchoring plans in the concrete desires of people who want to live, work, and invest locally.

Key Elements of Zamora’s Economic Strategy Sector / Initiative Role in Regional Development Agro-Food Industry Foundational economic pillar supported by local agriculture and livestock. Energy Potential An under-valued resource targeted for major economic return and progress. Collective Projects Includes impactful local drivers like Fromago, the Escuela Internacional de Industrias Lácteas, and Monte la Reina.

Building a Collective Ambition

Turning the page on demographic decline requires more than optimism; it demands tangible, reality-based initiatives that capture public imagination. Past successes prove that collective ambition works in the region. Projects such as Fromago, the Escuela Internacional de Industrias Lácteas, and the Monte la Reina military barracks stand as clear examples of what collaborative effort can accomplish.

Caja Rural has positioned itself firmly behind the local community, promising continued financial backing for businesses, support for the agro-livestock sector, and assistance for families. As the institution looks ahead to its 125th year, the mandate is clear: foster economic growth, reverse population trends, and secure lasting opportunities for everyone invested in Zamora’s future.