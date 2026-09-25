South Korea targets first commercial heavy-water reactor teardown at Wolsong 1

South Korea’s nuclear decommissioning sector is targeting a historic milestone as industry stakeholders focus on executing the world’s first immediate commercial decommissioning of a CANDU-type heavy-water reactor at the Wolsong 1 plant, building on foundational regulatory approvals established by the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission.

Nuclear industry officials stated the following:

Track Record Value: Successfully executing an immediate heavy-water reactor teardown creates a global technical portfolio.

Successfully executing an immediate heavy-water reactor teardown creates a global technical portfolio. Supply Chain Scalability: R&D investments target SME optimization and upcycling of low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste by 2027.

R&D investments target SME optimization and upcycling of low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste by 2027. Global Market Entry: Aligning local processes with international waste-management standards like France’s “waste-led” model lowers international market barriers.

Tackling the Heavy-Water Reactor Paradigm

The operational framework for decommissioning a heavy-water reactor differs from light-water facilities due to distinct core structures, fuel types, and waste characteristics. Wolsong 1 utilizes a CANDU design relying on heavy water as a moderator. Because the physical architecture and cooling systems vary from light-water reactors, executing an immediate decommissioning strategy places South Korea at the forefront of global nuclear lifecycle engineering.

The stakes for the domestic supply chain are immense. Nuclear authorities are wrapping up a 210 billion won research and development initiative encompassing 24 distinct tasks focused on nuclide analysis, quality evaluation, and disaster risk management.

Key Parameters of South Korea’s Nuclear Decommissioning Strategy Facility / Focus Reactor Type Decommissioning Strategy Strategic Objective Basket Unit 1 Light-Water Reactor Immediate Dismantling (Approved June 2023) Establish baseline domestic commercial light-water reactor track record. Wolsong Unit 1 Heavy-Water Reactor (CANDU) Immediate Dismantling (Targeted) Secure world-first commercial heavy-water immediate teardown. R&D Initiative Cross-Industry Infrastructure 24 Tasks (210 Billion Won) Advanced nuclide analysis, waste upcycling, and SME optimization by 2027.

Global Waste Management and Circular Economy Alignment

Domestic strategy is closely tracking broader international movements toward recycling and material reuse in nuclear backend operations. At the recent Nuclear Decommissioning Business Forum, EnergySolutions CEO Colin Austin outlined the launch of “SUVA,” a specialized recycling brand designed to transition the nuclear backend toward sustainability. Austin noted that the firm operates an independent recycling footprint in Oak Ridge, recovering valuable nuclides and reducing residual resin volume by over 90% via steam reforming.

Similarly, Patrick Dupera, CEO of Cyclife—a subsidiary of France’s EDF Group—advocated for a “waste-led decommissioning” philosophy. Dupera emphasized that Cyclife applies a circular economy model to more than one million tons of decommissioning metal waste across Europe, conserving final disposal site capacity while simultaneously cutting raw material demands and carbon emissions.

For South Korea, upcoming 2027 initiatives will pivot heavily toward material upcycling for low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste and optimizing disposal pathways for small and medium enterprises. Rather than relying solely on isolation facilities, the blueprint integrates complex disposal and recycling matrices to mirror advanced Western methodologies.

Bridging Domestic Experience to International Markets

The transition from construction and active operation to full lifecycle decommissioning marks a defining evolutionary phase for the national nuclear industry. Following the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission’s approval of the Kori 1 teardown, operators possess localized light-water insights. Adding Wolsong 1’s heavy-water execution to that portfolio equips domestic firms with dual-track expertise.

Photo: hankooki.com

As international nuclear decommissioning expenditures accelerate, early commercial delivery remains a competitive differentiator. Clearing technical hurdles at Wolsong 1 will validate South Korea’s capacity to export turnkey decommissioning solutions, transforming K-nuclear from a builder-operator model into a complete cradle-to-grave industrial powerhouse.