Tatiana Prozorova Withdrawn from Singapore Open Semifinals Under Concussion Protocol

Russian tennis player Tatiana Prozorova was forced to withdraw from the WTA 500 Singapore Open singles semifinals under the tour’s concussion protocol. The decision followed an incident during a doubles match earlier Friday when opponent Miyu Kato struck an overhead shot directly into Prozorova’s face.

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Singles Semifinal Walkover: Talia Gibson advances to the Singapore singles final via walkover following Prozorova’s mandatory medical withdrawal.

Talia Gibson advances to the Singapore singles final via walkover following Prozorova’s mandatory medical withdrawal. Tournament Schedule Disruption: The mandatory six-day no-contact protocol directly jeopardizes Prozorova’s upcoming entry into the WTA 1000 event in Beijing.

The mandatory six-day no-contact protocol directly jeopardizes Prozorova’s upcoming entry into the WTA 1000 event in Beijing. Multi-Discipline Workload Risk: The incident highlights the physical attrition and cumulative fatigue players face when balancing deep singles runs alongside parallel doubles commitments.

The Doubles Court Incident and Immediate Aftermath

Tatiana Prozorova had secured her place in the Singapore singles semifinals before taking to the court for a parallel doubles contest alongside partner Sofya Lansere. Trailing 7-5, 5-2, 15-15 against Ellen Perez and Miyu Kato, the match came to an abrupt halt during a fast-paced net exchange. Kato inadvertently struck a high-velocity overhead smash that grazed Prozorova’s cheek and hit her shoulder, delivering a heavy kinetic impact.

Tournament officials and medical staff immediately rushed to assist Prozorova, who remained conscious while lying on the court. While head-and-neck strikes remain rare in singles competition, the compressed spatial dynamics of doubles frequently expose net players to rapid-fire exchanges where reaction windows shrink to fractions of a second.

Friction Over the WTA Concussion Evaluation

Following the blow, the officiating crew enforced standard medical procedures, requiring a specialized WTA Tour physiotherapist to conduct an immediate neurological and balance evaluation off-court. Prozorova voiced extreme frustration regarding the execution and environment of the testing process. Having spent over three hours on court across each of the preceding three days, the 22-year-old noted that her performance on specific balance exercises—such as standing on one leg with eyes closed—was heavily compromised by accumulated physical fatigue.

Prozorova shared her perspective on social media regarding the mandatory six-day protocol:

Photo: secondserveaces.com

Guys, unfortunately, the organizers withdrew me from the WTA Singapore Open 500 qualifying match. Earlier today in the doubles encounter, an opponent drove a smash toward me that brushed my cheek before striking my shoulder. Things like that happen sometimes. The physio called to the court insisted on taking me off-court to run a specific test. Unfortunately, I didn’t know I could refuse. The test wasn’t easy. Due to spending more than three hours playing matches on each of the prior three days, exhaustion had set in, making tasks like balancing on one foot with my eyes shut quite difficult. To be honest, even when I’m fresh and well-rested, I find that difficult anyway. I explained this to the physio, too. Out of the entire routine, that was the lone drill they took issue with, while I successfully completed all the remaining ones. Furthermore, the physiotherapist applied heavy pressure, suggesting I lacked autonomy and required a minimum of six days (!!!) away from tennis—which sounds crazy, considering I was perfectly fine. After our doubles match ended, I completed my recovery routine and had dinner; I felt great. But unfortunately, the physio was following a specific WTA protocol and pressuring the organizers regarding my condition. My management team and I engaged in an extended conversation with the tournament directors; all the while, the physio continued pushing everyone involved and even asserted that I lacked the maturity to manage my own affairs. The organizers’ decision really upset me. My dream week came to an end today…

Singapore Open Semifinal Reconfiguration Player Tournament Status Reason Tatiana Prozorova Withdrawn WTA Concussion Protocol (Mandatory 6-day rest) Talia Gibson Advanced via Walkover Opponent Medical Withdrawal Miyu Kato / Ellen Perez Match Completed Opponent Doubles Retirement

A Breakthrough Run Halted by Safety Mandates

The forced exit stings particularly hard given the elite tactical discipline Prozorova displayed throughout the week. Ranked outside the world’s Top 100, the Russian competitor utilized clean baseline strokes and strong defensive stability to dismantle higher-ranked competition. Her week featured notable victories over world No. 18 Alex Eala and world No. 40 Wang Xinyu, showcasing an aggressive baseline game capable of neutralizing heavy groundstrokes.

While the tour’s strict concussion guidelines are built to prevent secondary impact syndrome and protect long-term neurological health, the case brings renewed debate regarding whether standardized assessments should account for accumulated physical fatigue versus acute neurological trauma. Prozorova’s team argued she was fully fit to compete against Talia Gibson, but the mandatory six-day no-contact rule leaves her status for the upcoming Beijing tournament in severe jeopardy.