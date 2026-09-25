Trump and the Right-Wing Shift in Latin America: Influence or Illusion?

United States President Donald Trump is actively forging a conservative and radical-right political alliance across South America, meeting with regional leaders in New York during the United Nations General Assembly. The coalition, dubbed The Shield of the Americas, aims to expand cooperation on trade routes, critical minerals, and security, though experts suggest regional leaders may simply be maneuvering to survive his term.

The Shield of the Americas Expands Beyond Cartel Security

What began in March as a security framework primarily focused on dismantling drug cartels has swiftly evolved into a broader geopolitical project. During a gathering on Tuesday, alongside the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Donald Trump addressed a cohort of Latin American leaders, declaring that a substantial rightward shift across their nations was underway and beneficial.

Here is why that matters for global trade: Trump expanded the mandate of The Shield of the Americas to include energy, critical rare earth minerals, and vital trade routes. He explicitly warned that these assets must not fall into the hands of outside hostile powers, a thinly veiled reference to Beijing’s growing economic footprint in the Western Hemisphere. But there is a catch. While Trump attributes this conservative wave directly to his own political backing—pointing to recent ultra-right victories in Colombia and conservative gains in Argentina—regional analysts see a much more complex domestic reality at play.

Kees Konings, a professor of Brazil studies, notes that roughly ten Latin American countries are currently led by radical-right or deeply conservative presidents, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, and Peru. Yet, Francisco Monaldi, a Latin America expert at Rice University, argues that the political realignment is driven primarily by internal factors rather than Washington’s gravitational pull. Years of sluggish economic growth and soaring violent crime rates have generated severe anti-establishment sentiment across the continent, driving voters toward hardline leaders promising law and order.

“I think most countries are not so much going along with Trump as trying to survive his term,” Monaldi points out. He adds that close association with the U.S. president can sometimes become a political liability for conservative candidates trying to win over domestic electorates.