Trump and the Right-Wing Shift in Latin America: Influence or Illusion?

United States President Donald Trump is actively forging a conservative and radical-right political alliance across South America, meeting with regional leaders in New York during the United Nations General Assembly. The coalition, dubbed The Shield of the Americas, aims to expand cooperation on trade routes, critical minerals, and security, though experts suggest regional leaders may simply be maneuvering to survive his term.
The Shield of the Americas Expands Beyond Cartel Security
What began in March as a security framework primarily focused on dismantling drug cartels has swiftly evolved into a broader geopolitical project. During a gathering on Tuesday, alongside the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Donald Trump addressed a cohort of Latin American leaders, declaring that a substantial rightward shift across their nations was underway and beneficial.
Here is why that matters for global trade: Trump expanded the mandate of The Shield of the Americas to include energy, critical rare earth minerals, and vital trade routes. He explicitly warned that these assets must not fall into the hands of outside hostile powers, a thinly veiled reference to Beijing’s growing economic footprint in the Western Hemisphere. But there is a catch. While Trump attributes this conservative wave directly to his own political backing—pointing to recent ultra-right victories in Colombia and conservative gains in Argentina—regional analysts see a much more complex domestic reality at play.
Kees Konings, a professor of Brazil studies, notes that roughly ten Latin American countries are currently led by radical-right or deeply conservative presidents, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, and Peru. Yet, Francisco Monaldi, a Latin America expert at Rice University, argues that the political realignment is driven primarily by internal factors rather than Washington’s gravitational pull. Years of sluggish economic growth and soaring violent crime rates have generated severe anti-establishment sentiment across the continent, driving voters toward hardline leaders promising law and order.
“I think most countries are not so much going along with Trump as trying to survive his term,” Monaldi points out. He adds that close association with the U.S. president can sometimes become a political liability for conservative candidates trying to win over domestic electorates.
Geopolitical Theater and Pragmatic Survival in Caracas and Buenos Aires
Nowhere is the transactional nature of this new diplomatic alignment clearer than in Venezuela. In January, the United States captured socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro. Since then, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has taken the reins of power in Caracas. For years, Venezuela stood as a primary adversary of Washington. Yet, under intense pressure from the Trump administration, Rodríguez shifted tone, culminating in a historic meeting with Trump at the UN this week to discuss repairing bilateral relations.
Diplomatic theater rarely matches underlying realities, however. Monaldi suggests that Venezuela’s sudden diplomatic warmth is primarily an exercise in buying time. The massive ramp-up in Venezuelan oil production demanded by Washington requires years of infrastructure overhaul and capital investment, making it virtually impossible to realize during Trump's current term. It remains largely a political show.
Even among enthusiastic partners, ideological friction remains visible. Argentine President Javier Milei stands as one of Trump’s most dedicated ideological allies, yet policy divergence between the two populists is stark. While Trump champions protectionist import tariffs as a pillar of his agenda, Milei remains a staunch advocate for free trade.
The Strategic Pivot Point: Brazil’s High-Stakes Election
The definitive test for the durability of Trump’s South American network arrives on October 4, when Brazil holds its presidential election. Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of convicted radical-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, is locked in a tight race against the incumbent leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, according to recent polling data.
“The elections in Brazil are decisive for the weight of the right in South America,” Konings observes, noting that the Bolsonaro family appears fully prepared to align unconditionally with Washington. President Lula used his platform at the UN General Assembly to push back against this dynamic, declaring forcefully that “Brazilië is niemands achtertuin” (Brazil is nobody’s backyard), a direct critique of the ‘Donroe-doctrine’ where Washington treats Latin America as its exclusive sphere of influence.
If Flávio Bolsonaro secures victory, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum would remain the only one over to mount an institutional counterweight to Washington’s renewed hemispheric ambitions. Yet, economic gravity complicates any absolute alignment. China remains an indispensable economic anchor for South America, having claimed the spot of primary destination for Brazilian exports in 2024.
Key Dynamics of the New Hemispheric Alignment
|Country
|Current Leadership / Candidate
|Political Orientation
|Key Diplomatic & Economic Factor
|Argentina
|Javier Milei
|Right-Populist
|Close U.S. ally; ideological tension over free trade vs. tariffs.
|Venezuela
|Delcy Rodríguez
|Post-Maduro Socialist Administration
|Pursuing diplomatic thaw with Washington to buy time; oil targets stalled.
|Brazil
|Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Incumbent) / Flávio Bolsonaro (Challenger)
|Left-wing (Incumbent) vs. Radical-Right (Challenger)
|October 4 election will determine the balance of power; heavy trade ties with China.
|Mexico
|Claudia Sheinbaum
|President
|Primary remaining major hemispheric counterweight to U.S. regional pressure.
The Global Takeaway
As diplomatic lines harden across the Americas, foreign investors and international policymakers must manage a fragmented geopolitical environment. Trump’s renewed focus on the Southern Hemisphere is less a unified ideological crusade and more a high-stakes scramble for supply chain security, mineral access, and regional containment against Beijing. Whether South American nations view this alignment as a strategic necessity or merely a diplomatic storm to weather will become crystal clear when Brazilian voters head to the polls next week. How do you see these shifting regional blocs impacting global trade stability? Share your perspective below.
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