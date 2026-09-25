African Presidents Call for Permanent African Seats on U.N. Security Council

Delegates gathered at the United Nations General Assembly in New York heard renewed demands from African leaders on September 24 and 25, 2026, for at least two permanent Security Council seats for the continent, arguing that the 1945 global power structure no longer reflects contemporary geopolitical realities.

The 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly has again exposed a deep fracture at the heart of international diplomacy. African heads of state took to the podium in New York to press their case for a fundamental restructuring of the UN Security Council, directly challenging a governance model forged in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War. The push centres on a glaring demographic and geographic imbalance: while Africa accounts for 54 member states and more than a quarter of the General Assembly, the continent holds zero permanent seats on the 15-member body responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

Delegates Demand Two Permanent Seats and Veto Power at the 81st UN General Assembly

Delivering Nigeria’s national statement on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima told delegates that the current architecture of global decision-making is obsolete, noting that the world of 2026 cannot remain captive to the distribution of power in 1945 .

Photo: eastleighvoice.co.ke

Nigeria’s demand aligns directly with the longstanding Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, calling for at least two permanent seats for Africa equipped with full rights and responsibilities, including the veto. Under the African Union’s common position, the continent also demands five non-permanent seats in total.

Guterres: Africa’s Lack of Permanent UN Security Council Seat Is ‘Unjust

Kenyan President William Ruto reinforced this message, highlighting the profound disconnect between the international body’s stated values and its internal mechanics.

The equality proclaimed in this assembly ends at the doors of the Security Council. We are frequently the subject of its decisions. Permanently discussed, yet permanently excluded. President William Ruto

Other regional leaders echoed the sentiment.

Turkey Calls to End UN Security Council Veto Power Amid Push for African Representation

The Diplomatic Weight and Influence of Permanent Membership Versus Rotating Seats

The distinction between temporary election and permanent membership carries immense practical weight in international negotiations. An African country elected to the Council can participate in deliberations and vote on resolutions, but its mandate expires after two years. An African permanent member, by contrast, would maintain a permanent presence at the table, participating continuously in negotiations over sanctions, peacekeeping operations, and other international security matters.

Photo: the-star.co.ke

Possessing veto power would grant an African permanent member the ability to block substantive resolutions that lack consensus, mirroring the privileges currently held by China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has openly backed the reform push, noting that the council’s composition is indefensible when considering that much of Africa was under colonial rule when the UN was founded.

China Offers Enhanced Security Cooperation to African Nations

Broader Demands Span Financial Architecture, Global Debt, and Artificial Intelligence Governance

Beyond institutional reform at the Security Council, African leaders used the General Assembly platform to target structural inequities in the global financial system.

Nigeria and Kenya Frame Their Bids Around Peacekeeping Contributions and Domestic Infrastructure

To substantiate their claims for permanent leadership, nations like Nigeria are pointing to decades of operational sacrifice. Vice-President Shettima reminded delegates that Nigeria has committed personnel and resources to peacekeeping and stabilization missions in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Darfur, Mali, and The Gambia, alongside regional security efforts through the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union.

At the same time, leaders are tying diplomatic demands to internal economic transformation.