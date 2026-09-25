CRAVITY Shares Chuseok Greetings Ahead of ‘sonorous’ Comeback

Starship Entertainment boy group Cravity celebrated Chuseok on September 24 by sharing holiday greetings in traditional hanbok while building anticipation for their upcoming ninth mini-album, sonorous, and its title track “LOUDER,” set for release on September 30.

The Bottom Line The Return: Cravity’s ninth mini-album, sonorous, drops on September 30, featuring the title track “LOUDER.”

Cravity’s ninth mini-album, sonorous, drops on September 30, featuring the title track “LOUDER.” Holiday Kickoff: Members shared traditional Chuseok greetings in hanbok via official social channels on September 24.

Members shared traditional Chuseok greetings in hanbok via official social channels on September 24. Live Circuit: The group follows the album release with Seoul and Busan solo concerts in November.

Dressed for Chuseok, Focused on the Comeback

As the South Korean entertainment industry pauses for the Chuseok holiday, Starship Entertainment’s boy group Cravity ensured fans—affectionately known as Luvity—remained firmly fixed on their impending musical return. On September 24, the group uploaded festive content across their official social media channels, stepping out in classic hanbok to mark the harvest festival. Beyond reflecting on a year alongside their supporters, the members wasted no time directing attention toward the calendar.

Here is the kicker: the group’s upcoming ninth mini-album, sonorous, arrives on September 30, bringing with it a promotional blitz anchored by the title track “LOUDER.” Having actively contributed to the lyric-writing process for the new single, the members are leaning further into musical identities that have steadily defined their discography.

Building Momentum Through Global Expansion

The road to sonorous builds directly upon a touring and media schedule. Cravity has expanded its international footprint, headlined by Japanese album releases like BLAST OUT, Japanese solo concerts, and an appearance on NHK’s popular music program Venue 101. Mainstream festival stages, including the Asia Top Music Festival and K-Wave Infinity, have further positioned the group as a prominent voice in contemporary K-pop export.

Milestone / Release Key Detail Mini Album sonorous Scheduled for release on September 30, featuring the title track “LOUDER.” Chuseok Greeting Published via official SNS channels on September 24 in traditional hanbok. Upcoming Tour Dates Solo concerts slated for Seoul and Busan beginning in November.

Domestically, the group’s multi-platform footprint remains equally diversified. While the internal unit dynamics continue to flourish—ranging from individual members tackling musical theater debuts and fashion week runways to regular appearances on variety programs and web content—the core engine of the group remains deeply tied to stage performance. Following the rollout of sonorous, Cravity is slated to take the momentum directly to the live stage with solo concerts scheduled in Seoul and Busan this November.

What Lies Ahead for the September 30 Drop

What are your expectations for Cravity’s new mini-album, and which track are you most hoping to hear live during their November concert series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.