Trump’s Triumphal Arch Plan Sparks Safety and Historic Preservation Concerns

Plans for a massive Triumphal Arch outside Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia are moving forward despite intense local opposition and aviation safety warnings. Announced earlier this week, the 250-foot structure will double as a military equipment storage complex, featuring rooftop sniper and drone deployment positions near a major commercial flight path.

The proposed project site sits roughly four miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the location of a deadly 2025 midair collision between a military helicopter and a commercial aircraft. Critics argue the monumental edifice creates an unacceptable hazard for aviation safety.

Tammy Duckworth recently addressed the Pentagon and the Federal Aviation Administration in a strongly worded letter obtained by CBS News. Duckworth stated that officials must reject the plan and instead focus on increasing the safety of the airspace. The letter emphasized that the American people cannot afford to stand witness to a risky plan placing a towering structure along a busy approach path, particularly given the administration’s stated intent to station snipers on the arch and operate drones.

Despite these prominent safety concerns, the FAA ruled last week that the massive structure would not pose a flight risk for aircraft coming into and out of Reagan National Airport. But the regulatory hurdles facing local historic preservation efforts have fallen away just as quickly.

The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation—under the leadership of Trump appointees—made it known on Thursday that it was halting mandatory talks with local officials regarding the potential effects of the project on 42 local historic properties. The council explained that while the National Park Service proposed a mitigation plan, local historic preservation officers raised concerns with the purpose and need of the Triumphal Arch. Those local officers also questioned whether the service had adequately identified possible harms and planned sufficient actions to address them.

Federal and state officials are not required to reach a consensus on harm-mitigation plans. Under current rules, consultations are permitted to terminate if both sides fail to reach an agreement. The council expects to submit a final report on the termination early next month.

Meanwhile, physical preparations on the ground are already underway. Democratic Virginia Congressman Don Beyer visited the site on Thursday and reported finding workers operating heavy equipment. According to Beyer, the workers stated they were conducting archaeological work to evaluate soil composition.

That development is deeply troubling, Beyer noted, particularly because the administration is required to provide 48 hours notice before any work can begin. According to Beyer, the administration appears to be moving forward with site activity even though it still has failed to complete the fundamental work needed to comprehend the project’s ramifications.

Design renderings released earlier this year depict a golden, winged Lady Liberty atop the arch, flanked by two gold eagles. The phrases “One Nation Under God” and “Liberty and Justice for All” are inscribed in gold on either side of the structure.

Plans for Trump's triumphal arch receive preliminary approval | NBC4 Washington

Project Oversight and Regulatory Milestones Agency / Official Stance / Action Key Date FAA Ruled the massive structure poses no flight risk Last week Advisory Council on Historic Preservation Terminated consultations with local officials Thursday Tammy Duckworth Demanded rejection of the plan over aviation safety Earlier this week Rep. Don Beyer Reported unannounced excavation work at the site Thursday

As excavation and archaeological assessments progress at the Virginia site, the clash between federal momentum and local resistance intensifies. With a final report from the Advisory Council expected next month and congressional opposition mounting, the ultimate fate of the Triumphal Arch remains a focal point of fierce debate. What are your thoughts on balancing monumental federal construction with local safety and historic preservation? Let us know in the comments below.