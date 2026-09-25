How Trump Uses National Security and Emergency Powers to Bypass the Law

President Donald Trump has increasingly relied on emergency declarations and national security justifications to advance ordinary domestic and environmental policies, bypassing Congress, state regulators, and local institutions. From proposed security upgrades on vanity projects to sweeping energy market overhauls, the administration repeatedly deploys executive powers originally reserved for genuine crises to reshape regulations.

The National Security Pretext on Vanity Projects and Domestic Policy

When veterans and an architectural historian challenged a planned 250-foot triumphal arch between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery on the grounds that Congress never authorized it, the administration responded by designating the proposed structure a “Military Complex.” Announced for national security purposes to house drones, snipers, and ammunition, the move mirrored earlier administration actions, such as recasting a White House ballroom as a security project when facing legal hurdles.

This pattern extends far beyond architectural disputes into ordinary domestic policy. The administration routinely invokes emergencies or national security to strip union rights from federal workers, deploy the National Guard to cities like Chicago and Los Angeles, and bar major news organizations from the White House grounds. By demanding judicial deference—or arguing that courts lack jurisdiction to review the decisions—the executive branch wields federal power to push aside traditional institutional checks and balances.

Rewriting Energy Markets Through Emergency Power Declarations

The administration’s reliance on emergency powers is particularly prominent in its attempts to transform the energy sector by favoring fossil fuels and cutting back development constraints. On his first day back in office, President Trump declared a “national energy emergency,” asserting that inadequate energy production and infrastructure threatened both the economy and national security, while explicitly blaming dangerous state and local policies in the Northeast and on the West Coast.

This declaration provided the foundation for promoting fossil-fuel production while restricting new sources of cleaner, less expensive generation. In California, where state regulators and courts blocked the restart of an oil pipeline that had been shut down for roughly a decade following a catastrophic spill, the Department of Energy intervened. Citing the Defense Production Act—a statute intended to support national defense—the DOE ordered the pipeline to operate by pointing to California’s military installations, declining oil production, and dependence on imported crude, despite identifying no actual military fuel shortage, waiting defense customers, or guarantees that the oil would reach military facilities.

Genuine national security judgments command judicial deference, but that deference cannot rest solely on invoking magic words. Courts must have the ability to test whether a claimed threat is genuine and factually supported before granting executive leeway.

Bypassing State and Regional Planning with the Federal Power Act

Declaring an emergency does not rewrite statutory law, yet the administration has repeatedly used emergency justifications to claim powers Congress never granted. In Michigan, the owner of the Campbell coal plant spent years coordinating its planned retirement with state regulators and the regional grid operator.

Shortly before the plant was scheduled to close, the DOE invoked a rarely used Federal Power Act provision addressing electricity emergencies to keep it running. Historically serving as an emergency backstop for hurricanes, unexpected outages, and immediate threats, the DOE instead utilized successive 90-day orders to address concerns extending months and years into the future, overriding standard state and regional planning processes. Meanwhile, narrow statutory avenues like the Clean Air Act provision allowing presidential exemptions for pollution sources when required technology is unavailable and national security demands it highlight how far broader administrative actions have strayed from traditional boundaries.