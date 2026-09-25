Archbishop Lauro Tisi of Trento presided over a solemn evening Mass in San Giorgio church in Bagolino on Tuesday, September 22, joining celebrations for the centennial of the 1926 coronation of the Madonna of San Luca icon, which bring together the historic communities of Brescia and Trento.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Centennial Festivities Bridge Brescia and Trento Communities

The mountain community of Bagolino is observing a nine-day festivity from September 19 through September 27 to mark the centennial of the venerated Madonna of San Luca’s coronation, which originally took place in 1926. This year’s quinquennial celebrations have expanded into a regional gathering featuring three distinct diocesan bishops: Bishop Pierantonio Tremolada of Brescia, Archbishop Lauro Tisi of Trento, and Bishop Ovidio Vezzoli of Fidenza.

Tuesday’s service on September 22, designated as Mater Sacerdotum, included a morning celebration led by Vicar General Monsignor Angelo Gelmini and the evening Mass presided over by Archbishop Tisi. The event drew numerous pilgrims from the neighboring Valle del Chiese in Trento, accompanied by parish priest don Luigi Mezzi. This turnout highlights a deep historical connection: until 1785, the Caffaro valley fell under the jurisdiction of the Pieve di Condino within the Diocese of Trento.

Welcoming the Archbishop, Bagolino’s parish priest don Francesco Mattanza emphasized that historical boundaries should serve as bridges rather than barriers. Archbishop Tisi echoed this sentiment in his opening remarks, pointing to the joint presence of the Brescia and Trento churches as a vital sign of communion during an era marked by social division.

The Theology of Presence and Public Health Implications of Social Solidarity

During his homily, Archbishop Tisi contrasted the relentless pace of contemporary life with the steadfast endurance modeled by Christ and Mary. Addressing global geopolitical tensions and recurring cycles of hostility, the Archbishop pointed to the cross as a framework for choosing empathy over conflict. He noted that from the Easter narrative emerges a continuous chain of individuals dedicated to assisting the vulnerable and recognizing others as companions rather than adversaries.

The nine-day program features targeted community gatherings, including a Mass for the Famia Bagossa on Sunday, September 20, a traditional Via Matris procession through the village streets on Thursday, September 24, and a marriage-focused Mass with family consecration on Saturday, September 26.

Photo: gardanotizie.it

Overview of Key Events in the Madonna of San Luca Centennial Schedule Date Event Description Presiding Clergy / Key Figures Saturday, September 19 Opening Mass and Unveiling of the Sacred Icon Bishop Pierantonio Tremolada (Bishop of Brescia) Sunday, September 20 Famia Bagossa Mass and Choral Concert Local clergy and regional choirs Tuesday, September 22 Mater Sacerdotum and Inter-Diocesan Mass Monsignor Angelo Gelmini & Archbishop Lauro Tisi Thursday, September 24 Via Matris Procession Local parish community Sunday, September 27 Closing Celebration and Village Procession Bishop Ovidio Vezzoli (Bishop of Fidenza)

Cultural Preservation and Historical Documentation

Parallel to the liturgical proceedings, the church of San Lorenzo is hosting an art exhibition dedicated to the Madonna featuring works from the Upper Valle Sabbia. Furthermore, the commemorations are anchored by the publication of a comprehensive volume, L’icona della Madonna di San Luca. Storia, arte, fede a Bagolino nel centenario dell’incoronazione (1926–2026), edited by Maria Paola Pasini and Flavio Richiedei and published by Grafo. The text documents the deep historical roots linking the local population to the sacred image.

As the festivities culminate on Sunday, September 27, with a grand procession led by Bishop Ovidio Vezzoli and accompanied by the Praso band, the event underscores how historical pageantry reinforces collective memory. For the displaced residents of Bagolino returning for the centennial, these rituals offer a powerful anchor for personal identity and cultural continuity.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

References

Gardanotizie.it. “Bagolino celebra il centenario della Madonna di San Luca con nove giorni di festivita.”

Pasini, Maria Paola, and Flavio Richiedei, eds. L’icona della Madonna di San Luca. Storia, arte, fede a Bagolino nel centenario dell’incoronazione (1926–2026). Grafo Editore.

Diocesi di Trento. Archival reporting on inter-diocesan relations between Trento and Brescia.

Disclaimer: This article provides historical and public health contextualization of regional cultural events and does not constitute medical advice. For personal health concerns, consult a qualified physician.