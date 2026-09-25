Apple Leaks: HomePod Mini 2, iPad mini 8, and Apple TV 4 Details

Recent hardware leaks reveal that Apple is preparing a comprehensive refresh of its compact device lineup, including a new HomePod Mini 2, an upgraded iPad mini 8, and a fourth-generation Apple TV.

HomePod mini 2 Focuses on Subdued Aesthetics

Details regarding the internal architecture of the upcoming HomePod mini 2 remain sparse, but visual evidence indicates the device will carry forward the physical footprint of the original model introduced in late 2020. While the first-generation smart speaker relied on vibrant hues such as orange, yellow, and blue, the leaked imagery points toward a more restrained palette. The refreshed lineup features new green, pink, blue, white, and black shades designed to blend more easily into existing home decor rather than standing out as accent pieces.

iPad mini 8 Transitions to the A20 Pro SoC

The portable tablet category is receiving a substantial silicon upgrade. The iPad mini 8 is set to replace the seventh-generation model launched two years prior, stepping up from the A17 Pro directly to the A20 Pro chip. This is the same high-performance system-on-chip deployed across the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone Duo.

Leaked front-panel imagery highlights structural redesigns aimed at modernizing the tablet’s layout. Apple has relocated the front-facing camera to the landscape edge, aligning with how users typically dock or mount the device for video calls. A distinct groove positioned on the top edge of the display—reminiscent of the iPhone's Dynamic Island or sensor cutout—suggests the integration of an added speaker or sensor array.

Apple TV 4K Fourth Generation and Custom Silicon

The current Apple TV hardware has sat stagnant for nearly four years, making a refresh overdue. While immediate leaks show a chassis design closely mirroring its predecessor, historical context fills in the expected technological leaps. Previous reporting from MacRumors analyst Perris pointed to a potential internal migration to the A17 Pro chip. Meanwhile, industry analyst Mark Gurman noted in 2024 that upcoming Apple TV hardware would incorporate Apple’s proprietary in-house Bluetooth and Wi-Fi silicon, known as the N1 chip.

Hardware Lineup Overview HomePod mini 2: Retains the 2020 form factor with updated, subdued color options (green, pink, blue, white, and black).

Retains the 2020 form factor with updated, subdued color options (green, pink, blue, white, and black). iPad mini 8: Upgrades to the A20 Pro SoC, shifts the front camera to the landscape edge, and adds a top-edge display groove for an additional speaker.

Upgrades to the A20 Pro SoC, shifts the front camera to the landscape edge, and adds a top-edge display groove for an additional speaker. Apple TV 4K (4th Gen): Expected to utilize the A17 Pro chip and Apple’s in-house N1 Bluetooth and Wi-Fi architecture.