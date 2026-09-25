Build A Rocket Boy Facing Insolvency Following MindsEye Failure

Build A Rocket Boy, the game development studio founded by former Rockstar Games developer Leslie Benzies, has entered insolvency after reporting millions in operational losses and facing severe fallout from the troubled June 2025 launch of its debut title, MindsEye. Opus Advisory Group has taken over as administrator to shield the company from creditor legal actions.

The Financial Collapse at Build A Rocket Boy

The financial strain on the studio is laid out plainly in official corporate filings. For the financial year ending September 30, 2025, Build A Rocket Boy posted an operational loss of 47,5 mln funtów alongside a net loss of 36,2 mln funtów. During that exact same twelve-month window, total liabilities owed to creditors reached 61,8 mln funtów. According to documentation filed with the UK Companies House and confirmed by GamesIndustry.biz, Opus Advisory Group stepped in as administrator to manage the insolvency proceedings. This legal protection halts immediate creditor enforcement while the firm sorts through its debts. Earlier financial backing came from major investors like NetEase Games, RedBird Capital Partners, and Galaxy Interactive, though representatives from those venture firms were removed from the board during the summer of 2026.

The Impact of MindsEye and Internal Turmoil

The downward spiral accelerated rapidly following the June 2025 release of MindsEye. The game faced widespread negative reviews and a weak commercial reception from players. In a desperate bid to salvage the project, developers introduced unconventional updates, such as a soccer-inspired mode rolled out in July. These gameplay pivots failed to reverse the commercial damage. As financial pressures mounted, workforce reductions battered the studio. Roughly 300 employees learned they faced potential layoffs shortly after the game launched. Additional staff cuts occurred through early 2026, culminating in another wave of job losses in September. Key team members leaving the project included level designer Liam Shannon, publishing manager Michaela Emsil, and quality assurance analysts Elizabet Tyaneva and Cameron Deaves.

Final Days and Staff Departures

Kotaku reported that the September cuts represented the final wave of terminations at the studio. Dan Hawkins, the primary talent acquisition manager at Build A Rocket Boy, confirmed he would stay until the very end to assist human resources with closing operations. Writing about his departure, Hawkins shared that he was helping tie up loose ends while officially marking himself as open to new career opportunities. Photo: eurogamer.pl Management previously alleged the studio had fallen victim to organized corporate espionage and industrial sabotage, though leadership never provided public evidence to substantiate those claims. Founded in 2016, Build A Rocket Boy pinned its commercial hopes entirely on MindsEye as its flagship franchise starter. With the studio now under administration and leadership facing total restructuring, the future of the company remains completely uncertain.