Mercedes-Benz Hits Six Motorcycles in Ho Chi Minh City, Leaving One Dead

A multi-vehicle pileup involving a Mercedes-Benz and six motorcycles on Đỗ Mười Road in Ho Chi Minh City left one man dead and multiple people injured during heavy afternoon rain on September 25.

Vào chiều tối 25.9, Công an phường An Phú Đông đã phối hợp với Đội CSGT An Sương cùng các lực lượng chức năng tiến hành phong tỏa khu vực xảy ra tai nạn và làm rõ nguyên nhân vụ ô tô tông xe liên hoàn trên đường Đỗ Mười (phường An Phú Đông, TP.HCM) khiến 1 người tử vong.

Các lực lượng chức năng Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh đã tiến hành khám nghiệm hiện trường vào tối 25/9 để điều tra nguyên nhân vụ tai nạn giao thông tại đường Đỗ Mười, phường An Phú Đông làm một người thiệt mạng.

Ô tô tông xe liên hoàn trên đường Đỗ

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City launched an investigation into the collision, which unfolded shortly before 16:30 on Đỗ Mười Road in An Phú Đông Ward (in the area noted as district 12 cũ by VnExpress). The afternoon downpour created conditions as commuters made their way home from work along the route connecting Thủ Đức to the An Sương intersection, leading to a traffic backup stretching over 5 km according to VnExpress.

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Sequence of Collisions on Đỗ Mười Road

The driver of the 4-seat Mercedes, bearing license plate 51M-123.08 (also reported as 51M-123.xx and 51M-xxx), was traveling from Thủ Đức toward the An Sương intersection when the vehicle approached the junction with Vườn Lài Street. According to initial accounts from the scene, the car was driving at a relatively high speed before striking a series of motorcycles moving in the same direction.

Ôtô tông 6 xe máy ở TP HCM, một

Witnesses reported that the middle-aged victim was thrown onto the rear windshield before falling onto the sidewalk. The car continued its path over a distance of approximately 20 meters, dragging the man and his motorcycle before crashing onto the sidewalk and striking vehicles parked outside a store, specifically hitting two trucks belonging to a vehicle dealership (cửa hàng mua bán xe).

Photo: VTV.vn

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Casualties and Damage Across the Impact Zone

The collision left a trail of wreckage spanning a 20-meter stretch of the roadway. Personal belongings, helmets, and shattered vehicle plastics littered the tarmac alongside five motorcycles scattered across the road, while a sixth motorcycle remained wedged beneath the front undercarriage of the Mercedes.

Ô tô tông liên hoàn nhiều phương tiện, một

Emergency responders confirmed that the middle-aged man died at the scene, coming to rest before the front of the Mercedes. Other victims and individuals suffered minor injuries. The chaotic scene caused widespread disruption across the gateway of Ho Chi Minh City.

Photo: Vnexpress

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Traffic Gridlock and Emergency Response

Because the pileup coincided with the rush hour and severe weather, traffic along the arterial route suffered prolonged congestion and gridlock. Officers from the An Phú Đông Ward police department, the An Sương Traffic Police Team (Đội CSGT An Sương), and Ho Chi Minh City police forces deployed to the site to clear the wreckage, manage traffic diversion from a distance, and move the damaged vehicles.

Investigators spent the evening hours conducting on-site forensic examinations (khám nghiệm hiện trường) and extracting footage from area security cameras to determine the exact cause of the multi-vehicle collision.