Ed Sheeran Gillette Stadium Concerts Canceled Due to Severe Weather Amid Tour Controversy

Ed Sheeran’s highly anticipated concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights, have been abruptly canceled due to severe weather warnings. The decision by tour promoter Messina Touring adds yet another layer of disruption to a North American trek that has already faced intense public scrutiny and significant lineup changes.

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“Due to the severe weather warnings in place in Boston and across New England throughout the weekend and following consultation with local officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium,” Messina Touring said in a statement. The promoter emphasized that fan and staff safety served as the primary motivation for pulling the plug on the 64,628-seat arena shows.

The cancellation comes as a powerful nor’easter moves up the East Coast, bringing heavy rain and powerful wind gusts expected to reach between 40 and 55 mph near the Foxborough area. Video footage from local broadcasters captured venue crews actively dismantling the staging equipment on Friday morning as regional authorities urged residents to prepare for hazardous outdoor conditions.

Weather Obstacles Compound Existing Tour Controversy

The weather-related postponement arrives in the wake of mounting turbulence surrounding the singer’s ongoing Loop Tour. Weeks prior to the Gillette Stadium cancellation, the outing became embroiled in political controversy when stadium owner Robert Kraft—along with other prominent NFL venue operators—objected to opening act Macklemore calling for a “free Palestine” during concerts at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Photo: hollywoodreporter.com

Following Macklemore’s stage remarks, tour organizers dropped the rapper from upcoming dates, citing pressure from venue stakeholders who asserted that his commentary crossed into unacceptable rhetoric. The decision triggered a wave of pushback from supporting acts on the tour. Several musicians, including indie artist Finneas, Danish pop band Lukas Graham, Irish folk-rock group Beoga, and singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe, subsequently withdrew from the lineup in solidarity with Macklemore.

Refunding and Humanitarian Developments

In response to the mounting pressure and public fallout, Macklemore announced plans to donate his $1 million tour earnings to Gaza relief organizations, while publicly challenging venue owner Robert Kraft to match the sum. Kraft later stated that Sheeran had contacted him to pledge a $2 million match toward humanitarian aid in the region, though specific recipient organizations were not detailed.

Photo: cbsnews.com

For ticket holders affected by the Foxborough cancellations, automated refunds are being processed through Ticketmaster following outreach from Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, while those who purchased tickets through alternative channels can secure refunds at their original point of purchase.

As crews clear the grounds in Foxborough, Ed Sheeran’s tour schedule is set to resume with a performance in Atlanta on October 3. Fans and ticket holders are encouraged to check official venue channels for ongoing updates regarding rescheduled dates and regional travel advisories.