DTM: DMSB Court Upstands Mirko Bortolotti Disqualification After Oschersleben Appeal

The German Motor Sport Board (DMSB) appeals court has dismissed Mirko Bortolotti’s challenge against his disqualification from the DTM Sunday race in Oschersleben, solidifying a critical turning point for the 2026 championship standings. Presided over by attorney Rainer Wicke on Friday afternoon, the Frankfurt hearing upheld the initial stewards’ verdict that stripped the factory-supported Lamborghini driver of his victory due to technical non-compliance.

The Bottom Line The Core Ruling: The DMSB appeals court upheld the disqualification of Mirko Bortolotti from the July 26, 2026 Oschersleben DTM round, confirming a breach of Article 5.1 of the sporting regulations regarding an illegal wheel bearing.

The DMSB appeals court upheld the disqualification of Mirko Bortolotti from the July 26, 2026 Oschersleben DTM round, confirming a breach of Article 5.1 of the sporting regulations regarding an illegal wheel bearing. Championship Ramifications: Winward-Mercedes pilot Maro Engel inherits the official race victory, preserving a fiercely tight title race heading into the Hockenheimring season finale.

Winward-Mercedes pilot Maro Engel inherits the official race victory, preserving a fiercely tight title race heading into the Hockenheimring season finale. Regulatory Precedent: The ruling validates the legal authority of the DTM’s independent GT3 supplemental homologation framework over standard FIA baselines.

Anatomy of a Technical Disqualification

The controversy stems from a routine post-race technical inspection conducted on four vehicles after the DTM Sunday race at Oschersleben on July 26, 2026. Scrutineers discovered that the confiscated wheel bearing on the Grasser Racing Team (GRT) Lamborghini Temerario GT3 failed to match the mandatory DTM-GT3 homologation and reference parts. Under Article 5.1 of the DTM sporting regulations, competitors must strictly adhere to both core FIA GT3 standards and the series’ specific supplemental homologation requirements.

Following the stewards’ initial decision to exclude the car on August 13, 2026, the Grasser Racing Team acted swiftly within the legal window. GRT filed a formal notice of appeal on August 17, supported by a granted deadline extension that allowed the team to submit its written justification by September 4. The core of Grasser’s defense relied on a 2024 technical clarification document which purportedly freed up the usage of the disputed wheel bearing—a document still archived and downloadable within the team’s portal.

Legal Arguments and the Appeals Court Verdict

However, during the two-hour appeals hearing overseen by Rainer Wicke on September 25, 2026, the initial defense strategy lost traction. According to a DMSB spokesperson, the proceedings largely shifted away from the archived 2024 technical clarification paper. Instead, the core debate centered on whether the DMSB possesses the legal authority to enforce the DTM’s proprietary GT3 supplemental homologation alongside baseline FIA rules.

The appeals court ultimately ruled in favor of the governing body. Because the supplemental homologation is explicitly embedded within the DTM Sporting Regulations—which carry formal FIA approval—the court rejected the appeal. The decision leaves the 2024 DTM champion stripped of what would have been a historic milestone: the first global victory for the new Lamborghini Temerario GT3 in professional motorsport competition.

Championship Standings Ahead of Hockenheim

With the legal exhaustion of the DMSB proceedings, the revised race classification from Oschersleben remains permanently locked in. Maro Engel is formally recognized as the race winner, a development that keeps the championship battle intensely compressed as teams prepare for the season finale at the Hockenheimring from October 9 to 11, 2026.

Photo: speedweek.com

Metric / Status Details Disqualified Driver Mirko Bortolotti (Grasser Racing Team) Disputed Component Wheel Bearing (Non-compliant with DTM-GT3 supplemental homologation) Beneficiary of Race Win Maro Engel (Winward-Mercedes) Championship Leader Gap Engel trails points leader Thomas Preining (Manthey-Porsche) by 23 points Final Appeal Window Potential 7-day window for international FIA appeal via GRT’s Austrian license

Had Bortolotti successfully retained his Oschersleben victory through the appellate process, Engel’s deficit would have widened by an additional point to 24, dropping him behind Schubert-BMW’s Marco Wittmann into third in the overall standings.

Photo: motorsport-magazin.com

While the DMSB appellate process has concluded, a final procedural pathway remains open. Because the Grasser Racing Team operates under an Austrian license, the outfit holds a theoretical seven-day window to notify the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) as the supreme international motorsport authority. Pursuing this route, however, would require GRT to formally demonstrate procedural unfairness or factual misrepresentation during the DMSB hearing.

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