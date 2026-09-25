Pope Leo XIV Welcomed by Thousands at Stade de France Vigil

Pope Leo XIV is en route to the Stade de France under police escort as a massive youth vigil gets underway ahead of his anticipated 9 p.m. arrival. Tens of thousands of young people have gathered for an evening of music, prayer, and cultural processions celebrating Catholic heritage in France.

From Paris State Reception to the Stade de France Earlier in the day, Pope Leo XIV met with French President Emmanuel Macron. During their discussions, the pontiff maintained a firm stance on the protection of the right to life and emphasized the critical role of Catholics in modern society, generating considerable enthusiasm among local faithful from the Élysée to Notre-Dame. https://x.com/emile_douysset/status/2103551051152662761 Following those engagements, the focus shifted sharply to the northern outskirts of Paris. Bishop Étienne Guillet of Saint-Denis opened the evening’s festivities by welcoming the assembly to what he termed “the stadium of all of France.” Addressing the crowd of 80,000 young attendees, Bishop Guillet celebrated the gathering’s diversity and unity. “Quelle chance on a d’arriver à rassembler les jeunes de France, dans leur diversité et dans la fraternité,” he proclaimed.

Processions, Music, and Dramatic Vignettes Fill the Arena Inside the stadium, the atmosphere leading up to the papal motorcade’s arrival has been electric. The program features a wide variety of French sanctuary banners—including those representing Lourdes, Pontmain, La Salette, and Rocamadour—making a full circuit around the pitch. Catechumens then entered the arena to the soaring strains of the chant Céleste Jérusalem, drawing resounding applause from the stands. Musical performances have punctuated the buildup. Young artist Monroe, who represented France at the Eurovision Song Contest, joined a chorus of 2,500 singers to deliver a stirring rendition of Caccini’s Ave Maria. Meanwhile, pop praise singers led the crowd through lively sing-alongs under flashing stadium screens, and the French duo Les Frangines made a surprise appearance to urge the crowd to make noise for faith and the visiting pontiff.

Faith, Sport, and Personal Testimonies Take Center Stage Beyond traditional liturgical elements, the evening has incorporated modern testimonies and cultural intersections. Screens displayed the hidden-face testimonies of prisoners reflecting on the sustaining power of scripture during detention, reminding the stadium audience that “God is there, he loves us all.” https://x.com/emile_douysset/status/2103552063775146496 In a sports-focused segment, 200 athletes participating in the Catholic Church’s “Holy Games” initiative took to the stage. They are set to facilitate an exchange between MMA fighter Benoît Saint-Denis and Orvedi, a rare-disorder-affected student from Henri IV, centered on the theme of faith as the breath of life. As security details finalize their routes and the motorcade approaches the venue under police presence, the 80,000-strong crowd waits expectantly for Pope Leo XIV to step onto the illuminated turf.