Governor Newsom Signs Bills to Enhance Security for California Faith and Nonprofit Communities

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Expand Security Grants for California’s Faith and Nonprofit Communities

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed two bills on September 25, 2026, aimed at bolstering physical security and safe access for houses of worship, community centers, and vulnerable nonprofits across the state. The legislative package—consisting of Assembly Bill 1836 and Assembly Bill 2664—arrives as faith-based organizations grapple with threats of hate-motivated violence and harassment.

The signing ceremony took place at the Wilshire Boulevard Temple. The sanctuary was the site of a violent incident in 2025, when protestors vandalized the building, breached the building, disrupted a peaceful gathering with antisemitic insults, and caused interior damage. By returning to the same sanctuary, state leaders underscored the urgency of fortifying community infrastructure against targeted intimidation.

Expanding Protection Beyond Church Doors

Assembly Bill 1836, authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino), addresses public safety for marginalized groups. As Chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, Gabriel helped champion a diverse interfaith coalition that recently secured $80 million in ongoing annual funding to sustain the California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program permanently.

Administered by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), this initiative has provided critical grants to more than 1,600 houses of worship, reproductive health clinics, and LGBTQ+ community centers. AB 1836 broadens the scope of these funds. It ensures that security investments apply not only to fixed facilities but also to offsite events, including marches, cultural and religious festivals, and Pride celebrations.

“California has built the most robust state-level Nonprofit Security Grant Program in the nation,” Assemblymember Gabriel said, emphasizing that the measure sends an unequivocal message that residents of all backgrounds deserve to gather without fear.

Creating Safe Bubble Zones Around Houses of Worship

Complementing AB 1836 is Assembly Bill 2664, introduced by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda). The legislation establishes designated safe bubble zones around houses of worship, seeking to deter disruptive confrontations and restore peace for congregants.

“For too long, too many people have been asked to accept fear as part of practicing their faith,” Bauer-Kahan noted, pointing to data showing that one in four Jewish Americans no longer feels secure attending Jewish institutions. “Thank you, Governor Newsom, for signing AB 2664, which says we cannot accept that as normal, and it should never become the norm.”

State-Level Infrastructure Defense

California’s commitment to nonprofit hardening is not new. Since 2015, the state has directed financial resources to help 1,614 nonprofits and places of worship upgrade their defensive capabilities against violent attacks and hate crimes.

Grants distributed through Cal OES typically support physical security enhancements, such as:

Reinforced doors and gates

High-intensity lighting

Alarm systems

Surveillance and access controls

Emergency preparedness improvements

David Bocarsly, CEO of Jewish California, praised the ongoing collaboration between state officials and community leaders during the ceremony at Wilshire Boulevard Temple. He highlighted Governor Newsom’s past efforts, including the establishment of the Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism and the allocation of $395 million toward protecting at-risk nonprofits.

“This Governor has shown up for the Jewish community again and again,” Bocarsly stated. “Today’s signing is the latest chapter in a partnership that is making California safer for everyone.”

The Road Ahead for Community Security

How do you view the balance between protecting public assembly spaces and safeguarding free expression during community demonstrations? Share your thoughts below.